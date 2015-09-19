Preview: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Notre Dame looked capable of competing for a playoff spot behind Malik Zaire but is reassessing expectations after the promising quarterback was lost for the season. The 10th-ranked Fighting Irish not only need to figure out their quarterback situation but must find a way to stop the run when No. 16 Georgia Tech visits on Saturday.

DeShone Kizer came on in relief of Zaire (fractured ankle) last week and tossed a pair of touchdown passes, including the game-winner with 12 seconds left in a 34-27 victory at Virginia. “I think DeShone will do quite well,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly told reporters. “We’ll just feature some of the things that he does a little bit better than maybe - or that are considered his strengths as a quarterback and feature those.” Kizer and the Fighting Irish will try to keep pace with the Yellow Jackets’ prolific offense, which piled up a total of 134 points in wins over Tulane and Alcorn State to begin the season. ”It is going to be a step up,” Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson told reporters of the competition level increase this week. “We just have to go do our thing. It does not matter. It is as much about us as it is who we play.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Georgia Tech -2.5

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (2-0): The Yellow Jackets are one of a handful of teams running a triple-option offense and executed it two perfection in the first two weeks, putting up a total of 915 yards on the ground. Marcus Marshall (221 yards) and Patrick Skov (122) are leading the charge, but 13 different players have at least two rushing attempts for Georgia Tech, including quarterback Justin Thomas (13 carries for 73 yards). “Our guys are pretty much team-oriented and they know that sooner or later it will be their turn,” Johnson told reporters. “And, when it is their turn, they have got to be ready.”

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (2-0): Kizer will be without one of his safety blankets the rest of the way as starting tight end Durham Smythe was lost for the year to a knee injury late in the win over Virginia. Smythe caught a touchdown pass before going down, and the Irish will rotate four different tight ends in his place. “I think you’ll see them all play, no question,” Kelly told reporters. “I don’t think there is just one guy. I think Durham was able to do a lot of different things, so now I think you’ll see we’ll go deeper with the tight ends.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia Tech has rushed for at least 200 yards in 16 straight games.

2. Fighting Irish RB C.J. Prosise has rushed for 253 yards in the first two games.

3. The Yellow Jackets average the fewest penalty yards (12) in the nation through the first two weeks.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 35, Notre Dame 17