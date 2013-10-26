Preview: Georgia Tech at Virginia

The running game will be the primary method of attack when Georgia Tech travels Saturday to Virginia for an ACC matchup. The Yellow Jackets lead the conference in rushing yards and touchdowns, while the Cavaliers rank second in the ACC to Georgia Tech in rushing attempts. Virginia looks to snap a four-game losing streak, the latest a 35-22 defeat to Duke, while the Yellow Jackets come in after a 56-0 rout of Syracuse ended a three-game skid.

The Cavaliers have allowed 36.7 points in their past three games, which does not bode well in facing a Georgia Tech offense averaging 36 points per contest. The Yellow Jackets got back on track last week after averaging just 20 points during their losing streak, rushing for 394 yards and seven touchdowns. The Cavaliers blew a 22-0 second-quarter lead to the Blue Devils, surrendering 35 unanswered points.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3. LINE: Georgia Tech, -10

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (4-3, 3-2 ACC): Injuries in the secondary and on the offensive line have hurt the Yellow Jackets’ depth, but Georgia Tech had two chances to tie Virginia Tech in the fourth quarter and were within one point of Miami, two games the Yellow Jackets lost. Quarterback Vad Lee attempted just three passes last week, but completed all three for 88 yards and a touchdown, and added 72 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Yellow Jackets have scored touchdowns on 42 percent of their drives, ranking eighth in the nation.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (2-5, 0-3 ACC): The Cavaliers knew the road may be bumpy this season with only eight seniors on their roster, including no quarterbacks who took a snap in 2012. While running back Kevin Parks – who rushed for two scores and caught a touchdown pass last week – has provided consistent production on offense, Virginia is tied for 99th nationally in scoring (22.3) and has averaged 19.5 points during its four-game slide. Brent Urban has eight pass breakups to lead all FBS defensive linemen and also has recorded 7.5 tackles for loss.

1. Virginia leads the nation in third-down defense, forcing fourth down 73.4 percent of the time.

2. The Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers are tied in the all-time series, 17-17-1, but Virginia has won nine of its past 10 at home against Georgia Tech.

3. Georgia Tech’s Chris Milton has blocked three punts this season.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 37, Virginia 24