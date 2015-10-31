Preview: Georgia Tech at Virginia

Georgia Tech’s stunning upset of Florida State last week grabbed the college football world’s attention and snapped a five-game losing streak, but plenty of work remains if the Yellow Jackets are to become bowl eligible for the 19th consecutive season. The Yellow Jackets travel Saturday to Virginia flying after Lance Austin’s return of a blocked field goal for a touchdown on the final play against the Seminoles, and the opportunity is there to build momentum against the Cavaliers.

Virginia committed five turnovers in the second half of last week’s 26-13 loss at North Carolina -- the Cavaliers’ third loss in their past four games. But Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson reiterated to the media repeatedly this week to be wary of Virginia, saying, “they’re a better team than people think.” Virginia needs better play from quarterback Matt Johns, who lost a fumble and threw four interceptions after halftime last week. The Yellow Jackets, who had allowed 30 or more points in five consecutive games, held Florida State to 70 yards rushing (104 below the Seminoles’ season average).

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Charlottesville), ESPN3. LINE: Georgia Tech --6

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (3-5, 1-4 ACC): Quarterback Justin Thomas has endured a shaky season, but the junior marched the Yellow Jackets on a game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter last week in what Johnson hopes will be a confidence boost. The Yellow Jackets also have a better health outlook as cornerback D.J. White (sprained ankle) and running back Patrick Skov (undisclosed injury) could play Saturday after missing last week’s victory. Georgia Tech has converted 78.6 percent of its red-zone possessions into touchdowns, tied for second nationally.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (2-5, 1-2): Linebacker Micah Kiser leads the ACC in tackles (71) and has combined with defensive end Mike Moore for 10 ½ sacks, but the Cavaliers have surrendered 126 points in their past three meetings with Georgia Tech and know slowing the triple-option attack is a challenge. “I don’t feel that you can truly simulate their offense, just because they’re so good at it,” defensive lineman David Dean told reporters. Running back Taquan Mizzell is one of three players in FBS to lead his team in rushing yards (371), receptions (41) and receiving yards (466), catching at least one pass in 28 consecutive games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Sagarin ratings place Georgia Tech’s strength of schedule at sixth in the nation, one spot ahead of the Cavaliers.

2. White had played 44 consecutive games until missing the Florida State contest while CB Step Durham, S A.J. Gray and S Demond Smith all were injured against the Seminoles, but Johnson said he expects the secondary to be “fairly healthy” this week.

3. The Yellow Jackets have won three in a row against the Cavaliers and hold a 19-17-1 advantage in the series.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 27, Virginia 20