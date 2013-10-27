(Updated: Minor edits.)

Georgia Tech 35, Virginia 25: Zach Laskey and David Sims each rushed for more than 100 yards and scored two touchdowns, and the visiting Yellow Jackets overcame five turnovers to hold off the Cavaliers.

Laskey finished with 133 yards, Sims rushed for 107 and Robert Godhigh added 111 yards and a key 65-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for Georgia Tech (5-3, 4-2 ACC). The Yellow Jackets lost three fumbles and threw two interceptions, but they did not allow any points off turnovers and rushed for 394 yards.

Virginia quarterback David Watford completed 43-of-61 passes for a career-high 376 yards and two touchdowns for the Cavaliers (2-6, 0-4), who have lost five in a row. The Cavaliers pulled within 28-25 on Watford’s 12-yard touchdown to Darius Jennings and a two-point conversion with 3:23 left, but Sims iced the game with a 29-yard touchdown with 1:55 to go.

Watford and Jennings hooked up on a 5-yard touchdown with 14:45 to go to bring the Cavaliers within 21-17. Godhigh weaved through the Virginia defense on his touchdown run four plays later to push the Yellow Jackets’ advantage to 28-17 with 12:46 remaining.

Sims’ 36-yard touchdown run in the first quarter staked Georgia Tech to a 7-0 lead, and Laskey scored on a 7-yard run midway through the second quarter to make it 14-3. Kevin Parks pulled Virginia within 14-10 on a 6-yard touchdown run with 4:24 left in the half, but Laskey’s 4-yard run with 4:54 left in the third made it 21-10.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia Tech averaged 7.6 yards per carry. … Watford set career highs for completions and attempts. … Virginia QB Vad Lee was benched for Justin Thomas in the first half, but returned to the game in the third quarter.