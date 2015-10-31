Virginia 27, Georgia Tech 21

Virginia held Georgia Tech to 144 yards rushing - well below the Yellow Jackets’ season average of 283 - as the Cavaliers nabbed their second conference victory with a 27-21 win Saturday at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia (3-5, 2-2 ACC) rushed for 233 yards and got a pair of touchdowns from running backs Daniel Hamm and Albert Reid. Quarterback Matt Johns completed 17 of his 28 pass attempts for 175 yards.

After quarterback Justin Thomas found freshman running back Clinton Lynch on a 22-yard touchdown pass with 1:41 left to pull Georgia Tech (3-6, 1-5 ACC) to within six, the Yellow Jackets recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Thomas’ pass on fourth down was broken up by Virginia safety Quin Blanding, though, sealing the win for the Cavaliers.

Virginia trailed 14-10 at halftime, but reeled off 17 consecutive points to take control in the second half, which was highlighted by a 30-yard touchdown reception from wide receiver Canaan Severin.

Thomas led the Georgia Tech offense with 251 yards passing and two touchdowns - both to Lynch.