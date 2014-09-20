Georgia Tech 27, Virginia Tech 24: Harrison Butler kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired giving the Yellow Jackets a come-from-behind road victory in the ACC opener for both teams.

Quarterback Justin Thomas rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown and threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Smelter with 2:03 left. On the first play of Virginia Techs ensuing possession, D.J. White intercepted a pass by Michael Brewer at the Virginia Tech 40, setting up Butlers kick.

It was the second costly interception of the fourth quarter for Brewer, who was picked off by Paul Davis and the linebacker returned it 41 yards for a touchdown to give the Yellow Jackets (4-0, 1-0) a 17-16 lead. After Brewer guided a touchdown drive, culminated by his own 21-yard touchdown run, Georgia Tech retaliated with Thomas tying touchdown throw.

Brewer had a fine day otherwise, completing 28 of 39 passes for 297 yards. Marshawn Williams had a 6-yard touchdown run and Joey Slye added three field goals, all in the first half as Virginia Tech (2-2, 0-1 ACC) lost its second in a row.

In ending its four-game losing streak in the series, Georgia Tech got 80 yards rushing form Zach Laskey and Smelter added 101 yards on his five receptions. Corey Griffin added a first-half interception for the Yellow Jackets.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Virginia coach Frank Beamer fell to 19-4 in conference home openers ... It was just the second victory for Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson over Virginia Tech since he arrived in Atlanta in 2008. ... Brewer has thrown seven interceptions in the past three games.