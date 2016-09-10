Preview: Grambling State at Arizona

After watching its hurry-up offense sputter in a season-opening loss to BYU, Arizona looks to rediscover its up-tempo pace Saturday as the Wildcats host FCS member Grambling State. Arizona appeared lost offensively until scoring two late touchdowns in its 18-16 loss to BYU in Glendale and will aim for a more complete effort against Grambling State, which opened with a 72-12 rout of Virginia University of Lynchburg.

Running back Nick Wilson rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries against BYU, but the Arizona offense managed just 56 plays in the contest, far below the 80-plus that coach Rich Rodriguez would like to run. Much of the trouble originated with junior quarterback Anu Solomon, who got the nod over Brandon Dawkins and threw two interceptions, took four sacks and did not throw a touchdown pass. Solomon could get the start Saturday, but Rodriguez indicated that Dawkins might also see the field in order to capitalize on his running ability. Arizona’s defense allowed BYU’s Jamaal Williams to rush for 162 yards on 29 carries, but overall the unit performed well under new coordinator Marcel Yates, especially considering the Wildcats allowed at least 30 points in last season’s final seven games.

TV: 10:45 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: None

ABOUT GRAMBLING STATE (1-0): The defending Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division champions have the weapons to keep pace with Arizona in running backs Martez Carter and Jestin Kelly along with wide receiver Verlan Hunter, who had two scores in last Saturday’s rout. The Tigers played three quarterbacks in their opener, including Ole Miss transfer DeVante Kincade, who accounted for four touchdowns and rushed for 139 yards on four carries. Safety Jameel Jackson scored on an interception return to spark the defense, which held Virginia University of Lynchburg to minus-19 yards on the ground.

ABOUT ARIZONA (0-1): Senior wide receiver Nate Phillips had a game-high seven catches for 69 yards against BYU and has caught at least one pass in 35 consecutive games for the Wildcats, who have won 15 straight home openers. The Wildcats had minus-12 net rushing yards at halftime last week and need a stronger performance from their offensive line, which was dominated for most of the game by the Cougars. Safety Tellas Jones led the team’s surprising defensive effort with five early tackles but missed the second half with an injured ankle and might be unavailable Saturday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Wildcats are 41-18 at Arizona Stadium over the last nine seasons.

2. Arizona is playing an opponent from the Southwestern Athletic Conference for the first time in school history.

3. Arizona is 9-2 when Wilson rushes for at least 100 yards.

PREDICTION: Arizona 45, Grambling State 13