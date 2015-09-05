Preview: Grambling State at California

California figures to light up the scoreboard again this season, but its much-maligned defense remains a question mark heading into Saturday’s opener against visiting Grambling State. Despite lingering concerns about the defense, the Golden Bears are riding a wave of optimism behind junior quarterback Jared Goff, who threw for 3,973 yards and 35 touchdowns last season.

Goff broke 15 school records last year and is surrounded by many of the same playmakers, including running back Daniel Lasco and wide receiver Kenny Lawler. The Golden Bears, who were picked to finish third in the preseason Pac-12 North Division media poll, averaged 38.2 points last season but lost their final two games and finished 5-7. They’ll need to show marked improvement on defense to reach their first bowl since 2011, and there were some encouraging signs during training camp. The first test comes against FCS member Grambling State, which averaged 32.2 points last season but could struggle to slow down the Golden Bears’ dynamic offense.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network LINE: NL

ABOUT GRAMBLING STATE (2014: 7-5): Quarterback Johnathan Williams threw for 2,454 yards and rushed for 484 last season to lead the Tigers, who were picked to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference West title. Grambling State’s spread offense has plenty of talent at the skill positions, including running back Jestin Kelly and wide receivers Chester Rogers and Cameron White. The Tigers led the SWAC with 45 sacks last season but yielded too many big plays in the secondary, which doesn’t bode well against Goff and the Golden Bears.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (2014: 5-7): All eyes are on the secondary, which allowed 42 touchdown passes last season but could be much improved if returnees Darius White and Darius Allensworth can build on a promising training camp. Wake Forest transfer James Looney is set to make an immediate impact at defensive tackle, while junior linebacker Hardy Nickerson returns to help a defense that allowed 6.3 yards per play last season. On offense, Goff is primed for another record-setting season, but coach Sonny Dykes also is looking for Lasco to lead a more consistent running attack.

EXTRA POINTS

1. California has won 11 of its last 13 home openers.

2. Grambling State is playing on the West Coast for the first time since losing 48-7 at Washington State in 2005.

3. The Golden Bears are 8-0 against FCS opponents, including last season’s 55-14 win over Sacramento State.

PREDICTION: California 49, Grambling State 17