#Ford Motor Co
September 7, 2014 / 3:51 AM / 3 years ago

Houston 47, Grambling State 0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Houston 47, Grambling State 0: Kenneth Farrow rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown as the Cougars knocked off the visiting Tigers in their the new TDECU Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback John O’Korn finished 14-of-25 for 200 yards for Houston (1-1) and tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ward. O‘Korn, who was coming off a four-interception performance in the season-opening loss to Texas-San Antonio, did not have a turnover.

Grambling (0-2) continued to struggle with turnovers after having five in a season-opening loss to Lamar. The Tigers had three interceptions and two fumbles, the last recovered by Vincent Hall in the end zone for a Houston touchdown.

Farrow took the handoff on the first play of the game and ran 55 yards to set up a 12-yard score by Greg Ward Jr. two plays later. Farrow scored from the 2 and Ryan Jackson added a 12-yard touchdown in a 24-point Houston second quarter that gave the Cougars a 34-0 halftime lead.

Kyle Bullard added two field goals in the third quarter to give the Cougars a 40-0 lead and the reserves entered to play the fourth quarter. Bullard finished with field goals of 42, 38, 35 and 21 yards.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Houston’s defense extended its streak of consecutive games with at least one turnover to 25. … Bullard, who took over kicking duties midway last season as a walk-on and was 6-of-6 on field goals, was perfect on four field goal attempts Saturday. … Deontay Greenberry had five catches for 110 yards after opening the season with six catches for 96 yards.

