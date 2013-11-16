(Updated: CORRECTED spelled Penn in full / three incompletions in last sentence in graph 5 REMOVED “ivy” from Penn’s record.)

Harvard 38, Pennsylvania 30: Conner Hempel threw a pair of touchdown passes and rushed for another and the host Crimson held off a furious comeback to win the Ivy League matchup.

Paul Stanton Jr. scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for Harvard (8-1, 5-1), which nearly blew a 38-0 lead. The Crimson, whose only loss came in three overtimes to league-leading Princeton, kept the pressure on the Tigers heading into the final weekend of league play thanks to Hempel’s 21-of-25 performance for 227 yards.

Pennsylvania (4-5, 3-3) got two touchdown passes from Ryan Becker and a pair of 1-yard scoring runs from Adam Strouss in the wild comeback bid. Becker had touchdown throws on consecutive drives in the fourth quarter and finished 19-for-32 for 182 yards in relief of an ineffective Billy Ragone.

Harvard appeared to have put the game away before the half, extending the lead to 31-0 by scoring a pair of touchdowns in the final minute. Stanton scored on an 8-yard run, capping a 4-play, 28 yard drive with 40 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Crimson then picked off a Ragone pass leading to a 3-yard TD pass from Hempel to tight end Ryan Halvorson just 18 seconds before intermission. Harvard made it 38-0 early in the third quarter on Stanton’s second rushing touchdown before the Quakers rallied. Becker hit Ben Challgren and Conner Scott for late TDs before leading Pennsylvania to the Harvard 21 in the game’s final seconds before throwing three straight incompletions to end it.