Harvard 34, Pennsylvania 24: Paul Stanton Jr. rushed for a career-high 235 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Crimson avoided an upset bid by the Quakers.

Scott Hosch was 13-of-20 for 174 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions for Harvard (9-0, 6-0 Ivy League), which clinched at least a share of the Ancient Eight title heading into next Saturday’s showdown against Yale. The Crimson trailed 24-17 before outscoring the Quakers 17-0 in the fourth quarter.

Alek Torgersen completed 27-of-43 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another score for Penn (1-8, 1-5), which lost its fourth straight despite becoming the first team to score more than 18 points against Harvard this season. The game marked the final home contest for longtime Quakers coach Al Bagnoli, who plans to retire following next week’s game at Cornell.

Wildcat quarterback Adam Strouss connected with Ryan O’Malley on a 1-yard touchdown to put the Quakers ahead 10-7 late in the first quarter, but Harvard answered in the second quarter with Stanton’s 75-yard TD run and Andrew Flesher’s 21-yard field goal. Stanton, who set his previous career-high with 180 rushing yards at Dartmouth on Nov. 1, also caught three passes for 41 yards.

Harvard entered the game allowing an average of 9.4 points, but Penn tied the game at 17 on Torgersen’s 12-yard pass to King midway through the third quarter. Torgersen added a 4-yard TD run three minutes later to push the lead to 24-17 before Harvard opened the fourth quarter with 10 quick points and sealed the win on Stanton’s 14-yard TD run with 6:42 left.