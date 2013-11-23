FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harvard 34, Yale 7
November 23, 2013 / 8:27 PM / 4 years ago

Harvard 34, Yale 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Harvard 34, Yale 7: Paul Stanton Jr. scored four touchdowns to become the second player to accomplish the feat in the 138-year history of “The Game” as the visiting Crimson share the Ivy League title with Princetown, which later lost to Dartmouth.

Stanton, who rushed for a pair of scores and added two touchdown receptions from Conner Hempel, matched Eddie Mahan’s four-score performance in the Crimson’s 41-0 victory over Yale in 1915. Stanton, a sophomore, finished with 118 rushing yards as Harvard (9-1, 6-1) breezed to its program-best seventh straight victory over Yale (5-5, 3-4) while notching its 250th Ivy League win.

Stanton opened the scoring 8:32 into the first quarter after scooting around left end before scampering untouched for a 25-yard touchdown. After D.J. Monroe recovered a fumble by wide receiver Candler Rich to thwart Yale’s ensuing drive, Stanton bolted up the right sideline on both his 21- and 18-yard scoring receptions.

Stanton added his fourth touchdown from 2 yards out on his team’s fourth possession to give the Crimson a 28-0 lead with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter.

Henry Furman returned from a nagging shoulder injury to complete 21-of-34 passes for 179 yards for the Bulldogs, who have lost five of their last seven contests. Deon Randall rushed for a 3-yard score in the third quarter, but Harvard yielded little else and breezed to its fourth straight victory.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
