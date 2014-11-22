FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Harvard 31, Yale 24
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 22, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

Harvard 31, Yale 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Harvard 31, Yale 24: Conner Hempel fired a 35-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Fischer with 55 seconds left to lift Harvard to its 17th perfect season and its second straight Ivy League title.

The Bulldogs (8-2, 5-2) rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter but had their final drive end on an interception by Scottie Peters with 10 seconds left at the Harvard 15-yard line. Tyler Varga scored all three Yale touchdowns and finished with 127 yards on 30 carries and grabbed four passes for 31 yards.

Hempel was 18-for-28 passing for 191 yards for Harvard (10-0, 7-0), which has defeated its rival eight straight times and 13 of the past 14 meetings. Fischer caught eight passes for 149 yards - including scoring grabs of 35 and 40 yards.

Varga’s first touchdown run, a 6-yarder, gave Yale its only lead, 7-3, late in the first quarter. The Crimson, who are 15-11-1 in games against Yale with a share of of the title on the line, took control in the second quarter by getting a 1-yard touchdown dive by Paul Stanton Jr., Fischer’s first scoring catch, and an interception return of 90 yards by Connor Sheehan, who wrestled the ball away from a Yale receiver and raced untouched into the end zone.

Yale tied it up with 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, getting a 1 yard run by Varga and an 8-yard pass from Morgan Roberts (26-for-48, 305 yards) to his running back and a 33-yard field goal by Kyle Cazzetta with 3:44 to go. Harvard took over at the 22 with 2:48 to play and marched 78 yards capped by Hempel’s long pass to Fischer for the game-winner.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.