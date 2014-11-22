Harvard 31, Yale 24: Conner Hempel fired a 35-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Fischer with 55 seconds left to lift Harvard to its 17th perfect season and its second straight Ivy League title.

The Bulldogs (8-2, 5-2) rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter but had their final drive end on an interception by Scottie Peters with 10 seconds left at the Harvard 15-yard line. Tyler Varga scored all three Yale touchdowns and finished with 127 yards on 30 carries and grabbed four passes for 31 yards.

Hempel was 18-for-28 passing for 191 yards for Harvard (10-0, 7-0), which has defeated its rival eight straight times and 13 of the past 14 meetings. Fischer caught eight passes for 149 yards - including scoring grabs of 35 and 40 yards.

Varga’s first touchdown run, a 6-yarder, gave Yale its only lead, 7-3, late in the first quarter. The Crimson, who are 15-11-1 in games against Yale with a share of of the title on the line, took control in the second quarter by getting a 1-yard touchdown dive by Paul Stanton Jr., Fischer’s first scoring catch, and an interception return of 90 yards by Connor Sheehan, who wrestled the ball away from a Yale receiver and raced untouched into the end zone.

Yale tied it up with 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, getting a 1 yard run by Varga and an 8-yard pass from Morgan Roberts (26-for-48, 305 yards) to his running back and a 33-yard field goal by Kyle Cazzetta with 3:44 to go. Harvard took over at the 22 with 2:48 to play and marched 78 yards capped by Hempel’s long pass to Fischer for the game-winner.