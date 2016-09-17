Preview: Hawaii at Arizona

Brandon Dawkins made his first career start last week in place of injured quarterback Anu Solomon, and the Arizona sophomore may need to step up again when the Wildcats host Hawaii on Saturday. Solomon, a three-year starter, injured his left knee during practice last week and watched in street clothes as Dawkins ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to rally Arizona back from an 18-point, second-half deficit in a 31-21 win against visiting Grambling State.

Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters earlier in the week that Solomon's availability likely won't be known until game day. Solomon got off to a rough start anyway, getting intercepted twice in an 18-16 season-opening loss to BYU, and he also finished last season with seven touchdown passes and five interceptions in his final five appearances after totaling 13 TDs and no picks in his first six contests. The Wildcats have the luxury of leaning on one of the top running backs in the Pac-12, as Nick Wilson is averaging 6.2 yards on 42 carries this season. The Rainbows already have traveled to Australia to play California in their season opener and then to Michigan, where they lost 63-3, so a trip to Arizona might not seem that uncomfortable for the run-heavy team.

TV: 10:45 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Arizona -24.5

ABOUT HAWAII (1-2): The Rainbows have two ball carriers who can do plentiful damage in Steven Lakalaka and Diocemy Saint Juste, each of whom are averaging about 5 1/2 yards per carry. That two-pronged rushing attack is supported by a passing game headed by senior quarterback Ikaika Woolsey, who has plenty of experience but has struggled with efficiency. He has thrown 23 touchdown passes in his four-year career with the Rainbows but has been intercepted 27 times.

ABOUT ARIZONA (1-1): The Wildcats will have to play the first half without starting middle linebacker Cody Ippolito, who was ejected from the Grambling State game for targeting. Michael Barton, a graduate transfer who started 13 games over the last four years at California, is one of the players in the hunt to fill the starting role. Whoever plays the middle, they'll need to improve a defense that did not record a single three-and-out against Grambling State.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona will honor the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor before Saturday's game and again during halftime.

2. The Wildcats have been outscored 30-3 in the opening half this season but have outscored their opponents 44-9 in the second half.

3. Hawaii's last non-conference road victory came at Army in 2010.

PREDICTION: Arizona 34, Hawaii 17