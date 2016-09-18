Dawkins, Taylor help carry Arizona past Hawaii

Quarterback Brandon Dawkins accounted for four touchdowns, true freshman running back J.J. Taylor ran for 168 yards and Arizona beat Hawaii 47-28 on Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz.

Dawkins, a sophomore, completed 16 of 21 passes for 235 yards and one touchdown in his second career start. He also rushed 15 times for 118 yards. Dawkins scored on zone-read runs of 24 and 14 yards in the first quarter, and he got around left end in the third quarter for a 6-yard touchdown.

Dawkins has filled in the past two weeks for two-year starter Anu Solomon, who suffered a knee injury in practice after the season opener. Dawkins also passed for 200 yards and rushed for 100 in his first start against Grambling State.

It is not known if Solomon will be available for Arizona (2-1) when it opens Pac-12 play Saturday night against visiting Washington.

Taylor also was an injury replacement Saturday night. Starting running back Nick Wilson left after the first series and spent the second half with a boot on his left foot. Taylor, showing a variety of spin moves and quick cuts, carried 18 times and had an 18-yard reception.

His highlight was a 61-yard touchdown sprint around left end in the third quarter.

Hawaii (0-3) put together touchdown drives of 78, 67 and 74 yards in the second half behind quarterback Dru Brown, who replaced Ikaika Woolsey at halftime for the second consecutive week.

Brown was 10 of 18 for 144 yards through the air, and he rushed for a touchdown. Woolsey was 11 of 25 for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona wore special uniforms to remember the USS Arizona, a battleship that was sunk in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. The program honored USS Arizona survivor Lauren Bruner at halftime and raised money to help other USS Arizona survivors and their families return to Hawaii for ceremonies on the 75th anniversary.

Arizona Sen. John McCain performed the pregame coin toss.