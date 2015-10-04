Boise State 55, Hawaii 0

Boise State crushed Hawaii 55-0 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise for its 17th straight home victory.

The Broncos got another electric performance from true freshman quarterback Brett Rypien, who took frequent deep shots on his way to 271 passing yards and three touchdowns. He has six touchdown passes and no interceptions since beginning his college career in the second half two weeks ago against Idaho State.

With Rypien at the helm, the Broncos (4-1 overall, 1-0 Mountain West) have outscored opponents 135-14 in about 10 quarters and moved back into the conversation for the Top 25 and a New Year’s Six bowl berth.

Rypien has received plenty of help from a dominant defense. The Broncos posted their second straight home shutout and haven’t allowed an offensive touchdown at home this season.

Hawaii (2-3, 0-1) was anemic on offense for the third straight trip to the mainland - all shutout losses. Quarterback Max Wittek was benched after going 7-for-24 for 66 yards with two interceptions in the first half.

Boise State led 49-0 at halftime - a much different start than Hawaii’s previous road trips, when they were only down 14-0 at Ohio State and Wisconsin.

The Broncos scored 35 points in the second quarter and led by 49 at the half for the first time since the 2007 season opener against Weber State.