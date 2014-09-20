Preview: Hawaii at Colorado

As Colorado continues the long process of what it hopes is a return to respectability, it appears the offense will lead the way. The Buffaloes flashed some promising moments in last week’s 38-24 loss to No. 13 Arizona State and hope to create more fireworks when they host Hawaii on Saturday. Colorado scored on drives of 77, 77 and 99 yards, with top plays including a 31-yard touchdown pass from Sefo Liufau to Nelson Spruce and a 45-yard reverse by freshman receiver Donovan Lee.

Liufau told cubuffs.com: “(We) don’t want moral victories. That’s for people who want to be mediocre ... the guys fought all game; you can’t take that away from us.” Hawaii, which was voted to finish last in the Mountain West Conference’s West Division while receiving the fewest points among the 12 conference teams, defeated FCS member Northern Iowa 27-24 last week. The Rainbow Warriors’ losses came against Pac-12 teams - 17-16 to Washington and 38-30 to Oregon State.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Colorado -7.5

ABOUT HAWAII (1-2): Ikaika Woolsey is off to a slow start, completing 46.7 percent of his passes with one touchdown and one interception while being sacked seven times. The Rainbow Warriors will be without leading rusher Joey Iosefa (ankle) for at least another three weeks, but Steven Lakalaka filled in admirably against Northern Iowa, rushing for 124 yards and a 30-yard touchdown. The Rainbow Warriors are 11-29 since sharing the MWC title with Boise State and Nevada in 2010 - going 4-20 in 2012 and 2013 - and with the program losing money and attracting sparse crowds, there is speculation the school could soon eliminate football.

ABOUT COLORADO (1-2): The Buffaloes must take care of the ball better after committing three turnovers - one a fumble by Michael Atkins II at his own 10-yard line which led to an Arizona State touchdown after Colorado had scored TDs on two consecutive possessions. A quicker start could also help as the Buffaloes were outgained 222-22 in the first quarter and could not overcome a 14-0 deficit. Spruce has 24 catches for 346 yards while scoring two touchdowns in three straight games - the first player in school history to accomplish that feat - while bruising running back Christian Powell ran for 118 yards last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Buffaloes, who threw for 313 yards and ran for 232 last week, fell to 51-7 when passing and rushing for more than 200 yards, and their 545 total yards marked the third-highest total in a loss in program history.

2. Colorado takes a brief respite from the rigors of the Pac-12 as it is 4-24 in conference play since joining the league to start the 2011 season.

3. Hawaii won the last meeting 34-17 in 2011 with Colorado prevailing 31-13 in Boulder in 2010.

PREDICTION: Colorado 31, Hawaii 24