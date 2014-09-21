(Updated: ADDS “school-record” in lede, minor editing throughout)

Colorado 21, Hawaii 12: Nelson Spruce set career highs with a school-record 13 catches and 172 yards - including a 71-yard touchdown - as host Colorado rebuffed upset-minded Hawaii.

Sefo Liufau was 29-of-45 for 287 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions as the Buffaloes (2-2) led 21-6 at the break before sputtering on offense in the second half. Fullback George Frazier also caught a TD pass while fellow freshman wide receiver Shay Fields rushed for a score.

Tyler Hadden kicked four field goals for the Rainbow Warriors (1-3), who fell to 0-3 against Pac-12 teams this season. Steven Lakalaka rushed for 123 yards while Ikaika Woolsey was 10-of-24 for 64 yards in the first half and Jeremy Higgins went 4-of-17 for 66 yards in the second for Hawaii.

After Hadden gave Hawaii a 3-0 lead with a 35-yard field goal, Colorado moved in front on the next play from scrimmage when Spruce outmuscled defensive back Dee Maggitt for the ball on a go route at the Rainbow Warriors’ 32-yard line and took it the rest of the way to the end zone. The Buffaloes made it scores on consecutive possessions when Fields took an inside handoff and raced 13 yards around left end to cap an eight-play 75-yard drive in the second quarter.

Hawaii trimmed the deficit to 21-12 with 7:48 left in the third quarter after Hadden’s 24-yard field goal was set up by TJ Taimatuia’s interception and 34-yard return to the Colorado 7-yard line. The Buffaloes gained 143 yards on eight second-half possessions, but the defense kept the Rainbow Warriors out of the end zone.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sophomore LB Addison Gillam, who led Colorado in tackles as a freshman, did not play in the second half after suffering a concussion. ... Spruce has 37 catches for 518 yards and seven touchdowns this season. ... Hawaii is 18-57-2 and lost its last 18 games on national television since a 34-17 victory over Colorado in 2011.