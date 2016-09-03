Preview: Hawaii at Michigan

Eighth-ranked Michigan looks to live up to its lofty ranking when it kicks off the 2016 season at home to Hawaii on Saturday. The Wolverines capped a stellar debut season under head coach Jim Harbaugh with an emphatic 41-7 triumph over No. 25 Florida in the Citrus Bowl to finish with double digit victories for the first time since 2011, and have their eye on reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

Michigan boasts 14 returning starters, including Sports Illustrated pre-season All Americans Jabrill Peppers, Jourdan Lewis and Jake Butt, but will have to replace quarterback Jake Rudock, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. Wilton Speight and John O'Korn are locked in a tight battle for the starting quarterback job; the winner will have standout senior wideouts Jehu Chesson and Amara Darboh at their disposal. Michigan's defense will be the strength of the team with the defensive line going nine players deep to give new defensive coordinator Don Brown a plethora of weapons to unleash on opposing quarterbacks, including consensus No. 1 recruit Rashan Gary. Hawaii flew over 5,000 miles to Sydney, Australia to open the college football season against California but suffered a 51-31 defeat and will travel another 4,442 miles to Ann Arbor where it hopes to pull of a monumental upset.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Michigan -40

ABOUT HAWAII (0-1): Senior quarterback Ikaika Woolsey completed 17-of-34 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Cal. Diocemy Saint Juste rushed for a game-high 118 yards and a touchdown while fellow running backs Steven Lakalaka and Paul Harris added a TD run each as the Rainbow Warriors scored the most points against an FBS opponent since 2014. "We're very grateful to Sydney and Australia in general because of the incredible experience," Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich told reporters. "Sure there were some mistakes but I don't think there's embarrassment with how we played."

ABOUT MICHIGAN (2015: 10-3): De'Veon Smith rushed for 109 yards in the bowl win over the Gators and is set to receive the bulk of the carries in 2016 while Ty Isaac, who worked his way out of Harbaugh's doghouse, is the primary backup. Butt spurned the draft to return for his senior season and is one of the frontrunners for the Mackey Award - given annually to the nation's best tight end - after catching 51 passes and scoring three touchdowns in 2015. Peppers, a dark-horse Heisman candidate, will play predominately on defense but will also see snaps on offense and return punts after rushing for two touchdowns last season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan has lost four of its last nine season openers.

2. The Wolverines are 8-0 against current members of the Mountain West Conference.

3. Michigan has outscored Hawaii 75-27 in its previous two meetings in 1986 and 1998.

PREDICTION: Michigan 41, Hawaii 3