Navy 42, Hawaii 28: Quarterback Keenan Reynolds rushed for 226 yards and four touchdowns - both career highs - and threw for another score as the host Midshipmen outlasted the Rainbow Warriors.

Quinton Singleton ran for 93 yards and a touchdown as Navy (5-4) broke away from a 14-14 halftime deadlock and held off a late comeback to keep Hawaii (0-9) winless.

Sean Schroeder finished 29-of-33 for 246 yards and three touchdowns and Joey Iosefa rushed for 191 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries for the Rainbow Warriors, who have allowed each of their opponents to reach 30 points. Tight end Clark Evans added nine catches for 62 yards and a score.

Schroeder tossed a pair of first-half scoring passes but Tyler Hadden missed field goals of 36 and 27 yards for Hawaii. Singleton put the Midshipmen ahead to stay with a 12-yard run before Reynolds scored from 6 yards out to make it 28-14 with 4:39 left in the third.

Hawaii stopped Navy at the 1 in the final seconds of the third quarter and went 99 yards on 18 plays on the ensuing drive, capped by Iosefa’s 6-yard run. Reynolds answered with a 67-yard scoring run before clinching it by running in from 21 yards out with 1:36 to play after the Rainbow Warriors had pulled within 35-28.