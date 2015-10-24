Nevada 30, Hawaii 20

A big second half propelled Nevada to a 30-20 victory over Hawaii on Saturday afternoon at Clarence Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev.

Sophomore running back James Butler rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns for Nevada (4-4, 2-2 Mountain West Conference), which rallied from a 17-point deficit. Junior quarterback Tyler Stewart threw for 128 yards and rushed for 50.

Senior quarterback Max Wittek completed 27 of 40 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns but threw three interceptions for Hawaii (2-6, 0-4). Junior running back Paul Harris was held to 57 yards on 16 carries.

Hawaii went up 10-0 on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Wittek to freshman wide receiver Devan Stubblefield early in the second quarter. The Rainbow Warriors extended their lead to 17-0 when Stubblefield caught a 9-yard touchdown pass with 5:29 to go in the first half.

Nevada cut the deficit to 17-7 when Butler scored on a 1-yard run with 1:17 to play in the half. The Wolf Pack then recovered an onside kick, setting up a 40-yard field goal by junior kicker Brent Zuzo with 58 seconds remaining.

Nevada continued to chip away when Zuzo made a 29-yard field goal midway through the third quarter. A field goal by junior kicker Rigoberto Sanchez put the Warriors up 20-13 with 4:46 to go in the third, but the Wolf Pack tied the score on Stewart’s 5-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Jarred Gipson early in the fourth quarter.

Nevada took its first lead on Zuzo’s 30-yard field goal with 9:06 remaining. Butler added the final points with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:30 left.