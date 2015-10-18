New Mexico 28, Hawaii 27

Junior quarterback Austin Apodoca threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Dameon Gamblin with less than a minute to play lifting New Mexico to a 28-27 victory over visiting Hawaii on Saturday at University Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M.

Apodoca came on for the final drive in place of sophomore Lamar Jordan, who completed 9 of 16 passes for 125 yards for New Mexico (4-3, 2-1 Mountain West Conference). Apodoca completed 6 of 10 for 70 yards on the final possession.

Junior running back Paul Harris rushed for 125 yards on 24 carries for Hawaii (2-5, 0-3), which has lost four in a row.

Hawaii took the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Harris early in the first quarter. New Mexico answered immediately, tying the game on a 100-yard kickoff return by senior Carlos Wiggins.

Harris scored on another 1-yard run and junior quarterback Ikaika Woolsey threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Dylan Collie to give the Warriors a 24-14 lead at the half.

The Lobos cut the deficit to 24-21 on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jordan to senior running back David Anaya midway through the third quarter.

The Warriors extended the lead early in the fourth on a 47-yard field goal by junior Rigoberto Sanchez, who booted a 49-yarder in the first half but gave the Lobos an opportunity to win when he missed from 22 yards late in the fourth quarter.

New Mexico took advantage, driving 80 yards on 10 plays to take the lead on Apodaca’s pass to Gamblin with less than a minute remaining.