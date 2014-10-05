(Updated: Minor edits.)

Rice 28, Hawaii 14: Darik Dillard rushed for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns – including the go-ahead score with 4:18 to play – as the Owls doubled up the visiting Rainbow Warriors in a non-conference game.

Driphus Jackson was 10-for-23 for 248 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes for Rice (2-3), which won its second straight. Jackson threw an 81-yard scoring pass to James Mayden in the second quarter and capped the scoring with a 31-yarder to Jordan Taylor on a fourth-down play with 12 seconds left in the contest.

Ikaika Woolsey finished 12-for-27 for 117 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Hawaii, which dropped its 15th straight road game. Steven Lakalaka rushed for 74 yards and Woolsey added 53 yards on the ground for the Rainbow Warriors (1-4).

Woolsey threw a 20-yard pass to Scott Harding to open the scoring in the first quarter. Hawaii countered when Jackson connected with Mayden on the fourth-longest TD pass in school history to tie the game at 7-7 less than five minutes before halftime.

After Woolsey found Harding for a 24-yard score, Dillard tied the game at 14 on a 2-yard run late in the third quarter and capped a 7-play drive highlighted by a 50-yard pass from Jackson to Mario Hull to give the Owls the lead for good. Rice turned the ball over three times but held Hawaii to 261 total yards of offense.