UNLV defeats Hawaii for third win of season

LAS VEGAS -- Winning three games in a season isn’t usually reason to celebrate for most college football programs, but at UNLV it’s a sign of progress.

The Rebels, who managed just two wins in eight of their 11 previous seasons, garnered victory No. 3 in convincing fashion on Saturday afternoon, rolling up 547 yards in a 41-21 Mountain West Conference win over Hawaii at Sam Boyd Stadium.

”To get to that elusive number three ... it seems like we’ve been hanging around in search of it and getting close to it for a long, long time,“ first-year UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. ”That’s a benchmark. It’s not the goal by any means but (this year’s team) has made us better, and now we can show it on paper.

“We’re 50 percent better than we’ve been in eight of the last 11 years. That’s a big deal. That number three has been kind of an elusive benchmark.”

UNLV (3-6, 2-3) won more than two games once in five seasons under Bobby Hauck, the man Sanchez replaced after a dreadful 2-11 finish in 2014.

Senior quarterback Blake Decker passed for two touchdowns, and senior Keith Whitely and freshman Lexington Thomas each eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark as UNLV rushed for 289 yards and kept alive their slim bowl hopes for another week.

Decker completed 15-of-24 passes for 258 yards, including scoring passes of 85 yards to senior wide receiver Aaron Criswell and 75 yards to sophomore receiver Devonte Boyd, the latter which gave UNLV a 24-14 lead in the third quarter and proved to be the game-winner.

“Definitely,” Hawaii interim head coach Chris Naeole said when asked about UNLV’s big plays hurting the Rainbow Warriors. “We come back and score and they hit us with another one. They got two on us, I think a 75-yarder and an 85-yarder. So it definitely hurt right there.”

Whitely broke the 100-yard barrier for the first time in his career, finishing with 124 yards on 21 carries, including a 7-yard TD run for the final score of the game, while Thomas added 120 yards on 17 carries, including 3-yard scoring run midway through the fourth quarter that increased the Rebels’ lead to 34-21.

Junior Paul Harris rushed for a season-high 190 yards and a touchdown and junior running back Melvin Harris added scoring runs of 1 and 3 yards for Hawaii (2-8, 0-6), which dropped its seventh straight game. The Rainbow Warriors, who had rushed for 32 yards combined in their two previous games, finished with 378 total yards, including 191 rushing.

”(Harris) did some good things,“ Naeole said. He got outside. He got away. Obviously, we could’ve done some things better technically. We’re going to go watch the film, make our corrections and get back at it next week.”

Decker, who was listed as questionable during the week by UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez after suffering an injury to his throwing shoulder in a 55-27 loss to Boise State, connected with Criswell to give UNLV a 14-7 halftime lead just a few minutes after Hawaii had tied the game on a 34-yard run by Harris.

“He had his guy by two or three steps and it was just my job to get him the ball,” Decker said. “Our defense had been playing great. To have us go into halftime with that big play was big for our offense to kind of rally around that and get ready for the second half.”

The Rebels also scored on a 3-yard touchdown run by freshman Xzaviar Campbell that capped an impressive eight-play, 87-yard drive on UNLV’s first offensive series of the game.

NOTES: Hawaii was coached for the first time by former NFL lineman and consensus All-American Chris Naeole, who is taking over on an interim basis for Norm Chow, who was fired last Sunday following a 58-7 home loss to Air Force. Chow was 10-36 in four seasons with the Rainbow Warriors. ... UNLV, which entered the day tied with Florida State for the national lead for fewest fumbles lost with one, quickly doubled that total when Decker coughed up the ball on the Rebels’ second possession. ... The 85-yard touchdown pass from Decker to Criswell was the second longest in UNLV history behind only an 87-yarder from Carlton Kelley to Henry Vereen in 1977 against Northern Arizona.