No. 22 Wisconsin blanks Hawaii

MADISON, Wis. - The time in Wisconsin’s locker room already is ticking down to the start of the Big Ten Conference season.

That reminder popped up after No. 22 Wisconsin routed Hawaii 28-0 Saturday night to secure its third straight nonconference win.

“There’s already a clock that says: ‘Beat Iowa,'” outside linebacker Joe Schobert said. “Everybody knows we’ve got to flip the page and get ready for a physical game next week.”

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst was more succinct with his assessment of the Big Ten season kicking into gear when the Badgers host the Hawkeyes on Oct. 3. “Ready or not, here it comes,” he said.

Schobert continues to lead a Badgers defense that is fiercely protective of its home turf.

Schobert, a senior, had two sacks and the Wisconsin held Hawaii to 15 rushing yards out of 255 total on offense. The victory was the Badgers’ third in a row in as many weeks at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin (3-1) has not allowed a touchdown in 188 minutes, 2 seconds of action, since the 8:02 mark in the fourth quarter of the team’s season-opening loss to Alabama.

Schobert, who entered the Hawaii game ranked third nationally with 7.5 tackles for loss and tied for fifth with 4.0 sacks, has recorded six sacks this season.

Quarterback Joel Stave remained consistent under center. Stave completed 14 of 23 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown pass through three-plus quarters in the win. Senior tight end Austin Traylor was on the receiving end of a 12-yard pass from Stave that extended the Badgers’ lead to 21-0 with 53 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Rainbow Warriors (2-2) had a nifty trick play early in the third with a double pass - quarterback Max Wittek tossed to wide receiver Makoa Camanse-Stevens, who threw a 51-yard pass to running back Paul Harris to Wisconsin’s 13-yard line. A handful of penalties during the series derailed momentum, and kicker Rigoberto Sanchez missed a 49-yard field goal on Hawaii’s best chance to put points on the scoreboard.

Hawaii coach Norm Chow said the Rainbow Warriors’ mistakes cost them chances during the game, particularly in the second half. Hawaii racked up 11 penalties for 100 yards. Defensive back Gaetano DeMattei was ejected at the end of the third quarter for a targeting violation.

“That’s what I told the players I was most disappointed in,” Chow said. “We play with toughness. We play with class. We play with style. (The penalties) hurt us. You can’t do that. We have to be disciplined.”

Running back Taiwan Deal is expected to carry a huge load in Wisconsin’s ground game in the absence of standout running back Corey Clement and he was up to the task with 147 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

Deal, a redshirt freshman, reached the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career, and rushed for two touchdowns to give Wisconsin a 14-0 halftime lead. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder had 16 carries for 102 yards in the first half.

Chryst said he likes Deal’s effort, in addition to the performance of Dare Ogunbowale, who finished with 15 carries for 85 yards. Ogunbowale changed positions last season from cornerback to running back, under the supervision of former Wisconsin coach Gary Andersen

“He’s been growing with his opportunities,” Chryst said of Deal. “I think he’s been a patient back, and trusting himself. That’s good to see. I thought Dare did the same.”

Deal had nine carries for 56 yards during Wisconsin’s first series of the game, capped off by a 2-yard score with eight minutes, nine seconds left in the first quarter. The Badgers extended the lead with a nine-play, 73-yard drive, and Deal rumbled in the end zone for another touchdown with 38 seconds left in the second quarter.

Wisconsin’s defense held the Rainbow Warriors to 106 first-half yards, including 10 carries for five yards. Wittek completed 8 of 17 passes for 102 yards and was sacked twice in the first half.

Meanwhile, Clement will have surgery for a sports hernia next week and is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks after the procedure, Wisconsin athletic department officials announced two days ago. The earliest Clement could return is Oct. 31 when the Badgers host Rutgers.

Depending on the circumstances, including if Wisconsin makes it to the Big Ten Championship, Clement said he might apply for a medical redshirt. He saw limited action with eight carries in Wisconsin’s loss to Alabama. During his sophomore season in 2014 playing alongside RB Melvin Gordon, Clement had 147 carries for 949 yards and nine touchdowns.

Notes: Wisconsin starting CB Derek Tindal sat out the first half due to a targeting violation at the end of the third quarter in the Badgers’ win against Troy. ... Hawaii played a Big Ten Conference opponent on the road for the second time in three games. No. 1 Ohio State pounded the Rainbow Warriors 38-0 in Columbus on Sept. 12.