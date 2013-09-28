Preview: Houston at Texas-San Antonio

Houston heads three hours west to Texas-San Antonio for the first-ever meeting between the two Lone Star State programs on Saturday. Both teams are first-year members of their respective leagues as the Cougars joined the American Athletic Conference this season, and the Roadrunners aligned with Conference USA in only the third year of the football team’s existence. After downing Rice, 31-26, in non-conference action last weekend, the Cougars will face their second straight C-USA opponent as they look to improve to 4-0 for the second time in three seasons and the eighth time in program history.

The Cougars boast a high-powered offense that produces 548.3 yards of total offense and 38.3 points per game. While Houston will likely have a freshman signal-caller behind center for the second straight week as Dave Piland recovers from a concussion against Temple, it did not slow the team down against Rice as John O‘Korn threw for 281 yards and three TDs. The Roadrunners will counter with a defense that held UTEP to just 285 total yards and zero offensive touchdowns in their C-USA opening win last weekend.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FSN. LINE: Houston -3.

ABOUT HOUSTON (3-0, 1-0 AAC): The Cougars feature a balanced attack that includes go-to receiver Deontay Greenberry, who ranks fifth in the nation with 127 receiving yards per game, and running back Ryan Jackson, who is averaging 105.3 rushing yards per game. The defense has forced multiple turnovers in three consecutive games and ranks third in the nation with a plus-two turnover margin. Placekicker Richie Leone leads the nation with 2.7 field goals made per game.

ABOUT UTSA (2-2, 1-0 C-USA): The Roadrunners are coming off an outstanding defensive effort in the win at UTEP, holding the Miners - one of the top rushing teams in FBS - to 99 yards rushing.Quarterback Eric Soza distributes the football in a balanced attack that has seen 18 different players record a reception this season. No one player is averaging more than 40.8 yards per game rushing or receiving, while Soza is passing for 256.5 yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Houston co-offensive coordinator Travis Bush served as the Roadrunners’ offensive coordinator during their inaugural season in 2011.

2. UTSA has scored 11 times in 12 trips (91.7 percent) into the red zone this season, producing nine TDs and two field goals.

3. Houston has allowed 52 points this season - the fewest in the Cougars’ first three games since 1999.

PREDICTION: Houston 31, UTSA 17.