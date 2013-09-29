(Updated: CORRECTION: Jones receiving totals from five for 96 to four for 77. CORRECTION: Hicks’ first name from John to Justin.)

Houston 59, Texas-San Antonio 28: Freshman John O‘Korn threw for four touchdowns and the Houston defense forced five turnovers as the visiting Cougars downed the Roadrunners in the first meeting between the programs.

O‘Korn connected on 24-of-36 passes for 312 yards and Deontay Greenberry caught nine passes for 149 yards and a fourth-quarter 20-yard TD as he recorded his third consecutive 100-yard receiving game for the Cougars (4-0). O‘Korn hit Ryan Jackson for a 15-yard TD in the first quarter and connected with Xavier Maxwell for two scores — a 7-yard TD in the first quarter and a 22-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Eric Soza completed 29-of-40 passes to 14 different receivers for 316 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions, and also ran for a second-quarter 1-yard score on a quarterback sneak to lead the Roadrunners (2-3). Kam Jones caught four passes for 77 yards, including a 12-yard TD to cap off the 81-yard opening drive, and Earon Holmes caught a 6-yard TD pass to tie the game at 21 in the Roadrunners’ final series before the half.

Richie Leone nailed a 25-yard field goal in the third quarter to give the Cougars a 24-21 advantage, but UTSA marched down the field on the following series to set up a field-goal attempt of its own four minutes later. Sean Ianno’s kick was blocked by B.J. Singleton and Brandon Wilson returned it 78 yards for a touchdown to put the Cougars up 31-21.

Despite the turn of events, UTSA’s offense returned to the field and drove 78 yards on five plays in 2:24 en route to a 2-yard TD run by David Glasco II to cut Houston’s lead to 31-28 in the waning seconds of the third quarter. The Cougar defense forced turnovers on UTSA’s next five offensive drives to fend off the comeback, and Houston capitalized on the Roadrunners’ mistakes with 28 points in the fourth quarter, including a 96-yard interception return for a TD by William Jackson to complete the scoring.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Houston has forced multiple turnovers in 12 consecutive games. ...On his first play from scrimmage of the game, Houston freshman QB Greg Ward ran for a second-quarter 6-yard TD from the wildcat formation for his first career touchdown. ... Houston RB Justin Hicks ran for a 15-yard TD in the fourth quarter.