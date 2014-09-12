FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brigham Young 33, Houston 25
September 12, 2014 / 4:53 AM / 3 years ago

Brigham Young 33, Houston 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS “31st” to “32nd” in graph 2)

Brigham Young 33, Houston 25: Taysom Hill threw for 200 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 160 yards and another score as the host Cougars held off visiting Houston.

Jamaal Williams added 139 rushing yards and two scores for Brigham Young (3-0), which outgained Houston 323-10 on the ground. Jordan Leslie had six catches for 79 yards, recording his 32nd straight game with a catch.

John O‘Korn went 30-of-52 for 307 yards and three touchdowns for Houston (1-2), which missed out on five points in the first half. Daniel Spencer had 10 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown and Deontay Greenberry grabbed six receptions for 74 yards and the other two TDs.

BYU linebacker Zac Stout started the scoring with a first-quarter safety and Hill followed Williams’ 11-yard run with a 5-yard run and 6-yard pass to Mitch Mathews for a 23-0 lead early in the second. Houston rallied to within 23-15 as a pair of late turnovers - Joey Mbu’s interception off a deflection and Adrian McDonald’s strip and 28-yard return - led to O‘Korn’s touchdown pass to Greenberry and a 45-yard Hail Mary score to Spencer as the half ended.

BYU pushed the lead to 33-15 with a field goal and Williams’ short TD run but Houston answered with 10 straight points - Greenberry’s 15-yard catch and a field goal after Trevon Stewart ripped an interception away from a BYU receiver - to get within a possession with 7:18 left. Houston got the ball back with 2:49 to play, but BYU forced a three-and-out and ran out the clock with its running game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Houston left a potential five points on the table in the first half as an errant hold led to a blocked field goal and Kyle Bullard missed both extra-point attempts. ... BYU has outrushed its first three opponents 776-163. ... Houston has forced multiple turnovers in 22 of its last 24 games and has at least one takeaway in 26 straight games.

