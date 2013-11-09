Preview: Houston at Central Florida

No. 21 Central Florida looks to claim its fourth consecutive victory when it hosts Houston on Saturday with first place in the American Athletic Conference on the line. The Knights, who have scored 100 total points in their last two games, bring a dynamic offense led by quarterback Brian Bortles. With 15 touchdowns and four interceptions on the season, Bortles has proven both efficient and lethal through seven games.

The Cougars, too, have one lone slip-up fading farther into the rear view mirror. They’re coming off conference wins against Rutgers and South Florida and boast the 12th-best scoring offense in the country at 41.4 points per game. Freshman John O‘Korn provides an equal if not stronger match for Bortles, having thrown for more yardage (2,121 yards) and touchdowns (22) with just four interceptions.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Central Florida -10.5

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (6-1, 3-0 AAC): Bortles has a strong rushing game to lean on, paced by Storm Johnson, who enters Saturday’s contest with 114 rushes for 592 yards and nine touchdowns. The passing game though, ranked 29th in the nation, is more diverse. Six Knights wide receivers have at least 175 receiving yards and a touchdown this season, led by Breshad Perriman, who has 22 catches for 507 yards and a score.

ABOUT HOUSTON (7-1, 4-0): O‘Korn’s top target, Deontay Greenberry is already nearing the 1,000-yard plateau with 948 yards to go with 62 receptions and nine touchdowns. Daniel Spencer also has more receiving yards than the Cougars top rushing threat with 562 on 34 catches and five touchdowns. Ryan Jackson is Houston’s leading rusher with 531 yards and five scores on 5.1 yards per carry.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Central Florida is ranked 20th nationally allowing 349.0 yards per game.

2. Houston has its first opportunity to automatically qualify for a BCS bowl by winning its conference.

3. The Cougars lead the nation with a plus-20 turnover margin and 29 turnovers gained.

PREDICTION: Central Florida 38, Houston 30