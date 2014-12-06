Preview: Houston at Cincinnati

Cincinnati sat below .500 in mid-October after a three-game losing streak, but the Bearcats have not lost since thanks to an improved defense and quarterback Gunner Kiel. Cincinnati rides a six-game winning streak into their regular-season finale Saturday and can clinch a share of the American Athletic Conference title when it hosts Houston. The Cougars have been hot lately as well, winning five of their past six while scoring 27 or more points in each victory.

Houston rolled up 433 yards of total offense – including three touchdowns from quarterback Greg Ward – in last week’s 35-9 victory at SMU, and its defense ranks 10th nationally in scoring at 17.8 points per game. After allowing 40.8 points per game in starting the season 2-3, the Bearcats have surrendered more than 17 points only once, while Kiel leads the conference with 28 touchdown passes. Cincinnati ranks second in the conference in offense; Houston is fourth.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: Cincinnati -6.5

ABOUT HOUSTON (7-4, 5-2 AAC): Running back Kenneth Farrow rushed for 110 yards last week, his fifth 100-yard effort of the season for an offense averaging 29.2 points per game. Farrow leads the conference with 12 touchdowns. The Cougars allow an average of 182.2 passing yards per contest, second in the league, and have intercepted 19 passes in 11 games.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (8-3, 6-1 AAC): The Bearcats have harassed opposing quarterbacks all season, averaging 2.7 sacks per game and sparked by defensive end Terrell Hartsfield’s conference leading eight. Cincinnati has allowed 318.7 yards per game during its winning streak, compared to 573.6 yards in the first five games. Kiel has completed 60 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,820 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Cougars have forced at least one turnover in 34 consecutive games, the longest current streak in the nation.

2. Cincinnati LB Jeff Luc averages 10.3 tackles per game while leading the AAC with five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

3. Houston leads the series 13-9, but the Bearcats have won the past four meetings.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 31, Houston 21