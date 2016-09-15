Preview: Houston at Cincinnati

No. 7 Houston will be at full strength on offense when it tries to win at Cincinnati for the first time since 1971 on Thursday night. Heisman Trophy-candidate Greg Ward Jr. (shoulder) and running back Duke Catalon (ankle) were held out of last week's dominating win against Lamar so they'd be ready for Thursday's American Athletic Conference opener.

It will be a challenge for an improving Bearcat defense that has forced eight turnovers (plus-2.5 margin) after being ranked 124th in turnover margin (minus-1.5) last year. Cincinnati has scored 35 points off those turnovers, a big help for an inexperienced offense that is opening more of the playbook each week. The Cougar defense - called "the backbone of our team" by coach Tom Herman during Monday's teleconference - leads the AAC in total defense (233 yards), scoring defense (11.5 points), sacks (eight) and tackles for loss (20). Houston has held four straight opponents - Lamar (15), Oklahoma (70), Florida State (16) and Temple (98) - to fewer than 100 yards rushing.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Houston -7.5

ABOUT HOUSTON (2-0): Ward threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns in a season-opening win against Oklahoma and Catalon added 88 rushing yards. Three backs - Kevrin Justice (111 yards, two TDs), Mulbah Car (109 yards, TD) and quarterback Kyle Postma (106 yards, two TDs) - rushed for more than 100 yards against Lamar. Linebacker Steven Taylor has a league-best 3.5 sacks and freshman lineman Ed Oliver has 10 tackles, two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss to lead the Cougars, who have won 16 of their past 17 games.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (2-0): Sophomore quarterback Hayden Moore (510 passing yards, five TDs, one INT, 71 rushing yards and two TDs) accounted for five scores in a road win at Purdue last week. Nate Cole (12 catches, 145 yards, three TDs) and Devin Gray (nine catches, 167 yards) lead a new group of receivers for Cincinnati after the Bearcats graduated six senior receivers. Linebacker Eric Wilson leads the AAC with 24 total tackles as Cincinnati ranks second in the league with 13.5 points allowed.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cincinnati is 13-0 under coach Tommy Tuberville when it rushes for at least 200 yards.

2. Ward is 20-2 as the Cougars' starting quarterback.

3. The past three meetings - all AAC games - have been decided by a 17 combined points.

PREDICTION: Houston 24, Cincinnati 13