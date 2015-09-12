Preview: Houston at Louisville

Louisville coach Bobby Petrino did not name a starting quarterback prior to his team’s 31-24 loss to Auburn last weekend, but it appears one player has a firm grasp on it after all. After leading the Cardinals to 24 second-half points against the Tigers, freshman Lamar Jackson – named the starter “for the foreseeable future” early this week by Petrino – will try to even the Cardinals’ record on Saturday when they host Houston.

Jackson, who took over for Reggie Bonnafon midway through the second quarter, nearly dug Louisville out of a 24-0 third-quarter deficit while becoming the first Cardinals quarterback in 41 years to rush for over 100 yards. “He really gave us a lift,” Petrino told The Courier-Journal. “We had four series in the second half (three touchdowns and a field goal); he made a lot of big plays, some of them with his legs, some of them with his arm. He showed great competitiveness.” Greg Ward Jr. was sharp in his season debut as well, accumulating 376 total yards and accounting for three touchdowns in three quarters during the Cougars’ 52-24 rout of Tennessee Tech. Houston rolled up 621 yards of total offense – its most since piling up 627 in the 2013 opener – to give former Ohio State assistant Tom Herman an easy win in his coaching debut.

TV: Noon ET, FSN. LINE: Louisville -13

ABOUT HOUSTON (1-0): Demarcus Ayers, who had 33 catches for 335 yards in 2014, nearly collected a third of both totals against Tennessee Tech, matching a personal best with 10 catches while posting a career-high 121 receiving yards. The biggest surprise may have been the play of sophomore Kyle Postma, who finished with four receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown as a receiver four days after transitioning from quarterback. Herman’s defense has some work to do, however, as a secondary that was expected to be a team strength gave up 312 yards passing, including 264 yards and two scores to the Golden Eagles’ Brock McCoin.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (0-1): Making Jackson’s job more difficult this week are the likely absences of receivers James Quick, who Petrino called “doubtful” after severely spraining his ankle last weekend, and Jamari Staples, who missed the opener a knee injury suffered in practice last week. University of Georgia transfer Josh Harvey-Clemons – a 6-5, 230-pound safety – registered 14 tackles and intercepted two passes in his Cardinals debut, allowing him to earn ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors. Petrino also praised the play of freshman left tackle Geron Christian, who was one of 10 first-time starters to take the field against Auburn.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Louisville has won the last three meetings between the former American Athletic Conference rivals, scoring 60 or more points in two of three victories with Petrino at the helm.

2. Houston RB Kenneth Farrow, who led the AAC with seven 100-yard rushing games and finished second with 1,037 rushing yards last season, was held to 11 carries for 49 yards versus Tennessee Tech. 3. The Cardinals, who tied TCU and Louisiana Tech for the most interceptions in FBS last year (26), picked off three more passes against the Tigers.

PREDICTION: Louisville 34, Houston 17