Preview: Houston at Memphis

Memphis has a winning record for the first time since the end of the 2007 campaign, so third-year coach Justin Fuente isn’t getting ahead of himself with his program’s success this year. Off to their best start in 10 years, the Tigers look to move two games over .500 on Saturday when they host Houston. Memphis has paired three blowout victories with two road losses against ranked foes in UCLA and Mississippi that were not decided until the fourth quarter.

“I think validation comes, and this is the same thing I asked of the kids and everyone else, ‘Let’s search for validation at the end. Let’s get through the entire thing (and) see exactly where it’s at,'” Fuente said at his press conference on Monday after his team pummeled preseason American Athletic Conference favorite Cincinnati 41-14 over the weekend. The Cougars are coming off a frustrating 17-12 loss to Central Florida after backup quarterback Greg Ward Jr. fumbled the ball at the goal line with 24 seconds remaining as he was diving for the go-ahead score. The game also marked the first time since 2003 that Houston was held without an offensive touchdown.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Memphis -9.

ABOUT HOUSTON (2-3, 0-1 American): Ward directed the team for the final four series because starter John O’Korn was benched after throwing a pair of interceptions and drawing an unsportsmanlike penalty on the second play of the game. Despite the short night for O’Korn, the sophomore became the 11th Cougar quarterback to record 4,000 career passing yards and needs only 35 more to move into 10th place in school history. Kicker Kyle Bullard, who accounted for all of Houston’s offense against the Knights, leads the conference with 47 points and has converted a school-record 18 straight field goals.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (3-2, 1-0): The Tigers amassed 610 yards against the Bearcats, the third-highest total in school history and the most since they piled up 630 against Cincinnati in 1984. Memphis rolled up 344 of those yards in the first half alone, a number that surpassed its total-yardage output in nine of its 12 full games last season. Sam Craft, who made 11 starts at wide receiver as a freshman last season, made his first career start at running back and carried 38 times for 170 yards – more than doubling his previous season totals in both categories.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Houston has forced at least one turnover in 28 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in FBS (Louisiana-Monroe, 30).

2. Memphis’ 41-point outburst last week was its first 40-point game in AAC play and marked the 12th time the Tigers have crossed that threshold in a conference game since 2000.

3. Cougars LB Derrick Matthews is three tackles shy of 400 for his career.

PREDICTION: Memphis 27, Houston 16