Preview: Houston at Memphis

Houston coach Tom Herman has his No. 21 Cougars focused on its regular-season finale at Memphis on Friday — and not on the return of coaching rumors or postseason possibilities. There is a slim chance the Cougars — who are out of the American Athletic Conference championship picture — could earn an at-large spot in the New Year's Six bowls if they climb high enough in the College Football Playoff rankings.

"Distractions are only something you see when you take your eyes off your goals," Herman told the media Monday. "We don't do that around here. We don't worry about things we can't control." Memphis coach Mike Norvell was unsure Monday if starting quarterback Riley Ferguson would be available for the game. Ferguson, who left last week's win in the first quarter with an undisclosed injury, practiced Monday. The Cougars, looking for the program's ninth 10-win season, have won six straight against Memphis.

TV: Noon ET, ABC. LINE: Off

ABOUT HOUSTON (9-2, 5-2 AAC): Quarterback Greg Ward Jr. has thrown for 2,841 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions and has a team-high 453 rushing yards and nine TDs. Linell Bonner (76 catches, 841 yards, two TDs) is one of five Cougars with multiple touchdown catches. Freshman defensive tackle Ed Oliver is tied for second nationally with 19.5 tackles for loss to lead a defense that is ranked second in rushing defense (93.5 yards) and 10th in total defense (304.1).

ABOUT MEMPHIS (7-4, 4-3): Senior Jason Stewart (201 yards, 2 TDs in four appearances) threw for 138 yards and two scores in place of Ferguson (2,917 yards, 24 TDs, nine INTs). Junior Anthony Miller, who looks to add to his single-season school record of 1,114 receiving yards, has a team-high nine TD catches. The Tigers are tied for second nationally with 26 takeaways, returning three interceptions for touchdowns and scoring 13 times on the other 23 turnovers.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oliver has stuffed the stat box, recording 61 tackles, eight pass breakups, five sacks and three forced fumbles.

2. Memphis leads the AAC in net punting (41.4) and kickoff return average (27.7) and has three kickoff return TDs.

3. Norvell tied Richard Williamson (7-4 record in 1975) for the most wins by a first-year coach in program history last week and can break that mark with a win Friday.

PREDICTION: Houston 42, Memphis 31