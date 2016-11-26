Memphis survives No. 20 Houston behind Ferguson's 4 TDs

Time and again, Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson looked to go deep Friday afternoon.

Yet it was Ferguson's leader, first-year coach Mike Norvell, who went even deeper after the Tigers' 48-44 win over No. 20 Houston.

Norvell watched his players celebrate after scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 19 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to claim their regular-season finale.

"I knew I wanted to be a coach ever since I was in the seventh grade, and I always wondered what that would feel like," said Norvell, who at 35 years old is the youngest head coach in the FBS. "I don't know if there's any better feeling than what we just experienced there at the end of the game."

Ferguson led the way. The strong-armed junior completed 30 of 45 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns, including a go-ahead strike to wide receiver Anthony Miller on the Tigers' final drive. The fast-paced game featured four lead changes in the final 7:02.

Memphis (8-4, 5-3 American) scored 30-plus points for the fifth straight game. Norvell became the only coach in school history to win eight games in his first season at the helm.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Houston (9-3, 5-3) as reports continue to swirl about coach Tom Herman being a candidate at either LSU or Texas. The Cougars fell short as they tried to attain back-to-back, double-digit wins for the first time in school history.

Herman deflected questions about his future during a pregame interview with ABC.

"Don't believe anything you read," a stone-faced Herman said. "I'm not going to talk about any job except the one I've got right now, and these kids."

Herman's team lacked focus early before roaring back with a strong second half.

Quarterback Greg Ward Jr. completed 47 of 67 for a career-high 487 yards and four touchdowns in a losing effort. Wide receiver Linell Bonner also set career highs with 17 receptions for 235 yards and one touchdown.

In a wild game, Memphis finished the scoring as Ferguson found Miller cutting across the middle of the field for a 10-yard touchdown reception with 19 seconds to go. Miller let out a scream and pumped his arms as a long line of teammates and coaches waited to greet him on the sideline.

"I knew if we got to a situation where the game was on the line, (Miller) was going to be ready," Norvell said. "It was pretty special, his performance."

The Tigers' touchdown spoiled what nearly was a miracle comeback by Houston. Down 17 points at halftime, the Cougars rallied to seize a 44-41 lead with 1:29 to go in the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Chance Allen secured the late lead with a dazzling 3-yard catch just inside the edge of the end zone.

Houston started to carve into its 17-point deficit when Ward connected with Allen for a 35-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. The play sliced Memphis' lead to 34-24.

The Cougars marched inside Memphis' 10-yard line on their next two possessions but were forced to settle for field goals. Kicker Ty Cummings connected on back-to-back attempts to pull Houston within 34-30 with 13:07 to go in the fourth quarter.

Houston seized a 37-34 lead with 7:02 remaining in the fourth quarter. On fourth-and-1, Bonner shed his defender, caught a pass along the left sideline and sprinted for a 55-yard touchdown.

Ferguson lobbed a touchdown pass to Miller as Memphis regained a 41-37 lead with 3:49 to go. Miller caught the pass with two hands and clutched tightly to the ball as he tumbled to the turf.

Memphis built a 34-17 halftime lead thanks in large part to two touchdown passes from Ferguson to wide receiver Phil Mayhue. Running backs Doroland Dorceus and Darrell Henderson added first-half rushing touchdowns for the Tigers.

"The 10-win goal is still there," Herman said. "I'm not sure the timing of any loss hurts any worse, but these guys have so much to be proud of."

NOTES: Houston CB Howard Wilson was ejected for targeting with 1:59 to go in the second quarter. Referees disqualified Wilson after reviewing video of his helmet-to-helmet hit against Memphis WR John Williams. ... Memphis WR Anthony Miller hauled in 15 passes for 169 yards, which increased his school record to 1,283 receiving yards in a season. The previous record-holder was Isaac Bruce, who had 1,054 receiving yards for the Tigers in 1993. ... Houston DT Ed Oliver hobbled off the field in the third quarter. Oliver wore a bulky brace on his right knee. ... Memphis recognized 21 seniors before their final game at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. CB Arthur Maulet, S Chris Morley and PK Jake Elliott, the program's career scoring leader, were among those honored.