Preview: Houston at Navy

No. 5 Houston travels to Navy on Saturday with sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference's West Division on the line after their late-season meeting sent the Cougars to the league's title game last year. Houston's top-ranked rushing defense will try to stop Navy's triple option, which is averaging 251.5 yards.

The real question will be how well the Midshipmen can slow down Houston's high-powered offense and Heisman-hopeful Greg Ward Jr. "We're petitioning the NCAA to let us use 15 players on (defense)," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo told reporters during Monday's teleconference. "We're like everybody else in the country, we're still searching for answers on how to stop (Ward)." Ward, the AAC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season, leads the conference in total offense and has won 18 straight games as a starting quarterback. Navy looks to snap Houston's eight-game win streak while extending its 12-game home win streak.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Houston - 17

ABOUT HOUSTON (5-0, 2-0 AAC): The Cougars have held seven straight opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing and are allowing 42 rushing yards and 11.2 points. Ward (1,325 passing yards with eight TDs and 178 rushing yards with five TDs in four games) has plenty of options in the passing game with four Cougars - led by Linell Bonner's 33 catches for 439 yards - with at least 19 receptions. Duke Catalon (225 rushing yards in three games) is expected to return for the Cougars, who have outscored their opponents 221-56 during their win streak to start the season.

ABOUT NAVY (3-1, 2-0): Quarterback Will Worth (527 passing yards with one TD and 173 rushing yards with five TDs) led Navy to two comeback wins after taking over for injured Tago Smith in the opener. Fullback Chris High leads the Midshipmen with 295 rushing yards, but Navy was held to 57 on the ground in last week's loss to Air Force. Micah Thomas has 32 tackles and two pass breakups to lead a defense that allows 20.5 points and 377.2 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Houston is the only team in the country with more points (221) than rushing yards allowed (210).

2. Navy senior LB and defensive captain Daniel Gonzales (23 tackles) is out for the season with a foot injury.

3. Ward's 261 rushing attempts and 26 rushing touchdowns are the most among active FBS quarterbacks since the start of the 2015 season.

PREDICTION: Houston 35, Navy 20