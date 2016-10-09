Navy exercises option, stuns No. 6 Houston

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The sixth-ranked Houston Cougars spent much of a frustrating afternoon bouncing off Navy quarterback Will Worth as he barreled for yards in the Midshipmen's powerful triple-option attack.

The Cougars allowed 306 yards on the ground and probably were knocked out of the College Football Playoff race with a stunning 46-40 loss to Navy on Saturday.

Worth ran for 115 yards with a touchdown and passed for two scores for the Midshipmen (4-1, 3-0), who have sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference West division.

"This one hurts but we still have everything in front of us," Houston coach Tom Herman said. "Our goal, as it is each and every year, is to win our conference championship and go to a New Year's Six bowl game and we have an opportunity to continue that journey."

The Cougars (5-1, 2-1) had the nation's top-ranked rushing defense, allowing only 42 yards per game, but struggled to find any answers against Navy.

A fumble by quarterback Greg Ward Jr. on the first possession of the second half gave the Midshipmen the ball at the Houston 41-yard line. That led to Darryl Bonner's first career touchdown on a 17-yard pass from Worth for a 27-20 lead.

On the next series, Navy linebacker Josiah Powell got his second interception of the day and ran 34 yards for a score.

Ward was 32 for 50 for 359 yards with three touchdown and two interceptions. He still managed to pull Houston to within 34-27 on an 8-yard touchdown run with 5:12 left in the third quarter.

But Worth answered on the next drive with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Colon.

"It feels terrible," Ward said. "Anyone would feel terrible after a loss. I don't think anyone on our team was looking ahead. We just have to take care of what is present."

The Cougars would not go quietly.

A 2-yard scoring run by Dillon Birden got them back to within 41-33 before Navy's D.J. Palmore blocked the extra-point attempt. The Cougars made another huge gaffe when a snap by Byron Sampson sailed through the end zone for a Navy safety and 10-point lead.

After Navy's Bennett Moehring made a career-long 40-yard field goal, Ward cut the margin to 46-40 with a 17-yard scoring pass to Chance Allen with 1:57 left.

But that was as close as Houston would get as the Midshipmen won their 13 straight home game. Navy also bounced back from a disheartening 28-14 loss to Air Force last week.

"Sometimes you get your butt whipped and you move on," Midshipmen coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "I'm just so proud of the way our guys responded after such a difficult, heart-wrenching, gut-blowing loss last week. It just shows you the character of this team."

The Cougars opened a 7-0 lead with a on a 32-yard pass from Ward to Steven Dunbar.

Navy's Dishan Romine returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards, the second-longest return of his career. Fullback Chris High tied the game on the next play with a 12-yard run.

Two onside kicks backfired for Navy, leading to field goals by Ty Cummings from 39 and 36 yards that gave Houston a 13-10 lead. However, the Middies' rushing attack continued to dominate.

A 2-yard touchdown run by Worth capped a 71-yard drive and Navy led 17-13.

"We've been practicing versus the Houston defense in the spring and all camp and everything," Worth said. "Just to come out and execute the game plan, that's what made the difference."

Houston kept pace and answered with a 19-yard scoring strike from Ward to Birden.

A roughing the kicker penalty against the Cougars led to a 38-yard field goal by Moehring that tied the game 20-20 on the final play of the first half.

"That was a great Navy team," Birden said. "We prepared great this week, but we just didn't execute. We just have to come back tomorrow and get back to work."

NOTES: Quarterback Greg Ward Jr.'s 19-game winning streak as the starter was snapped. ... Houston was the highest-ranked opponent to play at Navy since 1984, when No. 2 South Carolina was upset by the Midshipmen 38-21. ... Navy FB and leading rusher Chris High left the game in the first quarter because of a hip injury. ... Cougars LB Steven Taylor did not play for violating an undisclosed team policy.