Houston overcomes big deficit in Armed Forces Bowl

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Houston did the “impossible” by scoring 22 points in the last 3:41 on the back of two successful onside kicks and a two-point conversion to rally past Pittsburgh 35-34 in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Friday.

”It was the impossible, but we did the impossible,“ Cougars interim coach David Gibbs said. ”We just started pecking away and kept after them. Every day we tell the players it’s a 60-minute game.

“We decided to go for two at the end because we had the momentum. Those two onside kicks were huge.”

Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. threw all three of his touchdown passes, two to receiver Deontay Greenberry, during the improbable comeback. They connected with 59 seconds left to get Houston within a point.

Gibbs took a chance in his final game before Ohio State offensive coordinator Tom Herman becomes the head coach. Instead of playing for overtime, he had Ward line up in the shotgun and roll to his right before finding Greenberry in the back of the end zone for a one-point lead.

”The truth is our first bowl practice after Coach (Tony) Levine was released and I was named interim head coach, we made a decision that day at practice that if it came down to the end of the game we were going for two no matter what,“ Gibbs said. ”This is a true story. We started practicing the two-point play the very first practice, so we’ve probably run that play, I don’t know, 25, 30 times in practice.

“And the truth is, they played the right coverage and stopped the play. And they actually stopped the primary receiver, but Deontay obviously got open and Greg found him, which is a credit to those guys.”

Pitt had one last chance, but All-ACC receiver Tyler Boyd dropped a pass that would have put the Panthers in field-goal range.

The Cougars (8-5) were down 31-6 early in the fourth quarter and 34-13 before the wild finish. The second onside recovery, after a double change in direction by kicker Ty Cummings, gave Houston the ball back down seven with less than two minutes left.

Ward completed passes of 38 and 25 yards to Greenberry on the drive, the latter going for the touchdown. Ward finished with 274 yards passing and 92 yards rushing.

Ward is looking forward to working with Herman.

“The future is bright,” Ward said. “He had three great quarterbacks at Ohio State and they all did a terrific job. For these guys to come back with me, it will be great. We’re going to come back and have a better season.”

Running back Kenneth Farrow scored twice and rushed for 103 yards on 22 attempts. Greenberry caught four passes for 85 yards, all in the fourth quarter.

The 25-point comeback was the third largest in any bowl game ever and the largest in an FBS game this season.

The 12th Armed Forces Bowl was the first featuring two interim coaches in Pitt’s Joe Rudolph and Gibbs. New Pitt coach and former Michigan State defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi made the short trip over from Thursday’s Goodyear Cotton Bowl to get a firsthand look at the Panthers.

“We were told he would be here, but we were going out there like any other game trying to do the very best we could,” sophomore quarterback Chad Voytik said. “I wouldn’t say that we were playing to try and impress him or anything like that, but we knew he was here.”

The Panthers (6-7) lose just 11 seniors and return 17 starters next season.

“I‘m excited about what they are,” Narduzzi said. “Tough football team, which is what I thought. It looks like a (former Pitt coach/new Wisconsin coach) Paul Chryst-type of offense.”

One of Pitt’s losses is All-American running back James Conner, who rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns in his final collegiate game. Voytik passed for 222 yards and a score.

The Panthers appeared to feel right at home in the cold and rainy conditions, controlling much the game and the clock before the late collapse.

“It’s been a bowl season where you’ve seen some comebacks,” Joseph said. “And, obviously, this isn’t the side of it you want to be on. We need to make a play there in the end.”

Pitt went into halftime leading 17-6, with all the scoring coming in the second quarter. The Panthers had two long touchdown drives plus kicker Chris Blewitt’s career-long 52-yard field goal as time expired.

The Panthers scored first by grinding out a 92-yard touchdown drive in more than seven minutes that ended early in the second quarter. Ten of the 15 plays were runs, including Conner powering in from the 1-yard line.

Houston answered with its own clock-chewing drive. Farrow capped the 73-yard march with a 2-yard run with 5:40 left until halftime. The extra point attempt was missed after kicker Kyle Bullard slipped.

Voytik completed three passes for 40 yards on the ensuing drive as the Panthers went up 14-6. Running back Isaac Bennett went the final 11 yards with 1:27 left.

Conner extended his school and ACC record for rushing touchdowns to 26 with his 5-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter that made it 31-6.

NOTES: Interim coach David Gibbs said he would discuss his future at Houston with incoming coach Tom Herman in the next few days. ... Houston improved to 10-12-1 all time in bowls, including 2-2 in the Armed Forces Bowl. Pittsburgh dropped to 13-18. ... Pitt’s 92-yard touchdown drive tied for the longest in Armed Forces Bowl history. ... A 52-yard field goal by Pitt kicker Chris Blewitt set an Armed Forces Bowl record. ... Houston leads the series with Pitt 2-1.