Preview: Houston at Rutgers

Rutgers will look to shut down quarterback John O‘Korn and hand Houston its first American Athletic Conference loss when the Scarlet Knights host the Cougars on Saturday in the first meeting between the schools. O‘Korn, who was 29-of-45 passing for 363 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in last week’s 47-46 loss to Brigham Young, leads all freshmen nationally with 14 passing TDs and an efficiency rating of 146.7. The Scarlet Knights also must be wary of wide receiver Daniel Spencer, who recorded a career-high 186 yards and a touchdown last week.

Paul James, the AAC’s leading rusher (573 yards) who is averaging 7.3 yards per carry and has six of the Scarlet Knights’ nine touchdowns on the ground, will miss Saturday’s game with a lower leg injury but could return the following week when Temple visits Rutgers. Junior quarterback Gary Nova has passed for 1,373 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Sophomore wide receiver Leonte Carroo leads Rutgers with 16 receptions for 297 yards and seven touchdowns.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN News. LINE: Rutgers -7

ABOUT HOUSTON (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic): The Cougars opened the season 5-0 for only the fifth time in program history and the first time since 2011. Brigham Young scored to take the lead with 1:08 to play, and O‘Korn threw an interception to end the last Houston drive. Freshman Tyus Bowser leads Houston with four sacks and eight quarterback hurries.

ABOUT RUTGERS (4-2, 1-1): After dropping their season opener at Fresno State 52-51, the Scarlet Knights reeled off wins over Norfolk State (38-0), Eastern Michigan (28-10), Arkansas (28-24) and Southern Methodist (55-52 in triple overtime) before dropping a 24-10 decision at No. 16 Louisville on Oct. 10. Sophomore linebacker Steve Longa leads Rutgers with 61 tackles - including six tackles for loss and three sacks - while also leading the Scarlet Knights with two forced fumbles. Senior defensive end Marcus Thompson paces Rutgers with 3.5 sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Cougars lead the nation with a turnover margin of plus-14 and 21 turnovers gained, and are tied for 12th nationally with seven turnovers lost.

2. Since 2009, Rutgers has led the nation with 33 blocked kicks or punts. During that span, the Scarlet Knights have scored 14 special teams touchdowns.

3. Houston is one of three first-time opponents for the Scarlet Knights in 2013 (Eastern Michigan, SMU).

PREDICTION: Houston 45, Rutgers 37