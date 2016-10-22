Preview: Houston at SMU

SMU used a bye week to get healthy before Saturday's visit from No. 11 Houston. The Mustangs, who have lost three straight, should have several offensive linemen and their backup quarterback available for a matchup with one of the country's top defenses.

The Mustangs have shuffled the offensive line the past three games but the return of Nick Natour and Braylon Hyder means SMU will have the same starting group as the first three games of the season. SMU also has Darrel Colbert (hand) backing up redshirt freshman Ben Hicks, allowing running back Ke'Mon Freeman to return to his regular duties. Those are all good things for a SMU offense that will have its hands full with a Cougar defense ranked third nationally in run defense (87.1) and 20th in scoring (19 points). Houston, which escaped with a wild 38-31 win over Tulsa last week, has won the last three meetings with SMU by a combined score of 118-37.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Houston -21

ABOUT HOUSTON (6-1, 3-1 American Athletic): Freshman defensive tackle Ed Oliver leads the Cougar defense with 43 tackles, five pass breakups and 9.5 tackles for loss after a career-high 12 stops last week against Tulsa. Quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1,938 passing yards, 11 TDs and team-high 414 rushing yards, six TDs) ranks fourth nationally in total offense (392 yards) while leading a team that has scored at least 33 points in each of its six games. Dillon Birden is coming off a career-best 82 rushing yards and three scores while Linell Bonner bumped his team-leading total to 653 receiving yards with a career-high 13 catches for 97 yards.

ABOUT SMU (2-4, 0-2): Hicks (1,284 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions) had career highs in completions (29), attempts (52) and yards (258) against Tulsa - the first game the offensive line did not allow a sack. Braeden West has a team-high 521 rushing yards and three scores while Courtland Sutton is averaging 98.3 receiving yards with four TDs. SMU is ranked second nationally with 13 interceptions - including four by Jordan Wyatt and Horace Richardson - but is allowing 454.8 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. RB Xavier Jones, who set a SMU freshmen record with 10 rushing touchdowns last year, will likely miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury suffered Oct. 1, coach Chad Morris said this week.

2. Houston RB Duke Catalon (225 yards in three games) was cleared for full practice Tuesday and could play Saturday after missing three games following a concussion.

3. SMU is the only FBS school with three players with three or more interceptions (Darrion Millines' three, Wyatt, Richardson).

PREDICTION: Houston 45, SMU 17