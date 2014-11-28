Houston 35, SMU 9: Quarterback Greg Ward Jr. rushed for three touchdowns and the visiting Cougars stormed back in the second half to keep the Mustangs winless.

Kenneth Farrow rushed for 110 yards and a pair of third-quarter touchdowns as Houston (7-4, 5-2 American) scored 28 unanswered points in the second half. Ward threw for 144 yards and ran for 93 to improve to 5-1 since taking over as the starting quarterback.

Matt Davis finished 13-of-27 for 145 yards and a touchdown for upset-minded SMU (0-11, 0-7), which took a 9-7 lead into halftime. Jeremiah Gaines had two catches for 76 yards and the Mustangs’ lone TD.

The Cougars appeared to be on their way to a quick knockout when Ward scampered 38 yards for a touchdown on their first play from scrimmage, but Ward was whistled for intentional grounding in the end zone while being sacked by Mason Gentry late in the half. Davis then connected with Gaines on a 67-yard strike to send SMU into the locker room with the lead.

Houston responded with a vengeance after the break, scoring touchdowns on its first three possessions as Farrow went in from 11 yards out before Ward capped a 99-yard drive with a 4-yard run for a 21-9 lead. Farrow tacked on a 14-yard run following a fumble by SMU and Ward capped off the scoring with a 5-yard run late in the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Farrow had his fifth 100-yard game of the season and went over 100 in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. ... Matthew Adams caused a fumble that Gavin Stansbury recovered to extend Houston’s streak of forcing a turnover in 34 consecutive games. ... Stansbury also blocked a 31-yard field goal attempt by Cody Rademacher in the opening half, the first by the Cougars this season.