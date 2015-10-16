Preview: Houston at Tulane

Tulane has given up a lot of points to high-quality opponents already this season, and it might be about to go up against the best offense it’s seen yet. The Green Wave will try to find a way to stay in the game when they host undefeated Houston on Friday.

The Cougars are sixth in the nation in scoring at an average of 46.4 points and are just as strong on the ground (287.2 yards rushing) as through the air (286.2 yards passing). “Balance is being able to win the game the way the defense is telling you how to win the game,” Houston coach Tom Herman told reporters. “… That is the goal of our offense: to be balanced. Not necessarily 50/50; we don’t care.” The offense will go up against a Tulane team that surrendered an average of 50.3 points in its three losses, including a 49-10 setback at Temple last week. The Green Wave will send Devin Powell in at quarterback after Tanner Lee sustained a concussion in last week’s loss.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Houston -19

ABOUT HOUSTON (5-0, 2-0): Herman’s success with the Cougars is causing his name to be mentioned for openings at USC and South Carolina, but he remains focused on this week against the Green Wave. “Tulane is extremely talented on defense,” Herman told reporters. “Their front four, they are the best front four that we will play all year, which coincides nicely with our lack of offensive line depth. They will be a challenge defensively and offensively.” Houston has struggled more on the road, where wins over Louisville and Tulsa came by a total of 17 points.

ABOUT TULANE (2-3, 1-1): Lee suffered the concussion in the first half against Temple but symptoms did not present until the fourth quarter, after a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter had become a blowout in the other direction. Powell got spot duty at quarterback in each of the last three seasons and is 5-for-8 for 69 yards and a touchdown in limited duty in 2015. “(Powell) gives us the ability to run it a little bit more,” Green Wave head coach Curtis Johnson told reporters. “He can tuck it under and run. He’s big, he’s physical and has a strong arm. I’m excited to see him play.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Houston OL Zach Johnson (knee) and OL Josh Thomas (ankle) will both undergo surgery and likely will miss the remainder of the season.

2. Tulane LB Nico Marley ranks third in the AAC with 29 solo tackles.

3. The Green Wave secured a 31-24 win at Houston last season but is 2-6 against the Cougars at home.

PREDICTION: Houston 45, Tulane 14