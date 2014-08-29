Akron 41, Howard 0: Kyle Pohl threw a career-high four touchdowns as the Zips crushed the visiting Bison in the season opener for both squads.

Pohl, who threw three touchdowns in the game’s first 5 1/2 minutes, finished 22-of-35 for 304 yards and also led the team with 48 rushing yards. Tommy Woodson came on early in the fourth quarter and passed for a touchdown while Jawon Chisolm added a third-quarter rushing score for Akron (1-0).

Greg McGhee managed only 68 yards on 12-of-26 passing for the Bison (0-1), who were outgained 513-216 and went just 3-of-18 on third down. Terrence Tusan and William Parker gave Howard some decent production on the ground, combining for 102 yards on 29 attempts.

Pohl hooked up with L.T. Smith for a 57-yard touchdown just 1:32 into the contest and, after a fumble return set up the Zips deep in Howard territory, Pohl quickly found Imani Davis for a 9-yard score to make it 14-0.

Mykel Traylor-Bennett, who finished with four catches for a team-high 89 yards and two scores, hauled in a 43-yard strike from Pohl to make it 21-0 at the 9:34 mark of the first quarter. His 28-yard scoring grab pushed the advantage to 34-0 late in the third quarter, and Woodson’s 40-yard TD pass to Austin Wolf completed the scoring midway through the fourth.