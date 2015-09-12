Boston College 76, Howard 0

Having completed a two-game run through FCS opponents, Boston College will now gird for a visit by No. 11 Florida State.

After beating Maine 24-3 in Week 1, the Eagles scored 41 points in the first quarter Saturday in a 76-0 rout of visiting Howard in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The game was shortened by 10 minutes in the second half after the teams announced at halftime that the third and fourth quarters would be 10 minutes each instead of 15, per agreement by both programs.

The Bison, who netted only 11 yards and two first downs, were on the Boston College schedule because New Mexico State backed out of a scheduled date. Now the Eagles host Florida State on Friday night.

BC has lost 14 of its last 15 games against ranked opponents, but did beat No. 9 USC last season.

Tailback Tyler Rouse, who scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter against Maine, added three more on four runs in the big first quarter Saturday.

Starting guarterback Darius Wade was just 3-of-5 for 30 yards and a touchdown for the Eakges. Freshman Jeff Smith made his college debut and ran for three touchdowns -- one on his first college play and the last on a 27-yard run in the fourth quarter -- while redshirt freshman Troy Flutie, the nephew of former BC great Doug Flutie, was 6-of-6 for 77 yards and a score in the first half and finished 7-of-8 for 88 yards.

The Bison didn’t get a first down until a BC roughing the passer penalty with 5:48 left in the third quarter and then had their only first down on a play until the final minutes.

It was the Eagles’ first shutout since a 54-0 win over Northeastern on Sept. 5, 2009. BC scored a program-high 78 points in a shutout of St. Anselm in 1941 and blanked Holy Cross 76-0 in 1949.

Howard fell to 0-2 by a combined 125-0.