Maryland overpowers Howard, 52-13

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- D.J. Durkin coasted in his head coaching debut at Maryland on Saturday, the Terrapins racking up a 52-13 victory over Howard in the season-opener for both teams.

It was the most lopsided first win for a new Maryland coach since Paul "Bear" Bryant's Terps beat Guilford 60-6 in 1945.

Howard, a Football Championship Series team from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, had to travel fewer than 10 miles from Washington, D.C., to play Big Ten Maryland for the first time ever.

Six Terrapins rushed for touchdowns in the lopsided victory, Maryland's first game under the 38-year-old Durkin, former Michigan defensive coordinator.

The Terrapins led 35-0 at the end of a near perfect first half, scoring the first four times they had the ball and once when they didn't on a blocked punt.

It was 35-0 before the Bison had their initial first down at 6:55 of the second quarter.

Senior Kenneth Goins opened the scoring with a two-yard run at 5:49 of the first quarter, then Trey Edmunds tallied from three yards at 5:49, and again at 3:35 on a 13-yard blocked punt return.

Maryland senior quarterback Perry Hills completed his first 10 passes and finished 14-of-19 for 126 yards.

Freshman quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome had 53 yards on seven carries, including a five-yard touchdown. Freshman Lorenzo Harrison led the Terrapins with 67 yards on nine carries, and had a 10-yard score.

Anthony Philyaw led Howard with 18 carries for 53 yards.

The Bison first scored at 9:04 of the fourth quarter on Kalen Johnson's 17-yard pass to Kyle Anthony to make it 45-6. Anthony also had the second touchdown reception from six yards with 14 seconds remaining.

The Terrapins travel to Florida International for a Friday game on Sept. 3, while the Bison are at Rutgers next Saturday.