Howard 28, Morgan State 14
#Ford Motor Co
October 26, 2013 / 10:12 PM / 4 years ago

Howard 28, Morgan State 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: DELETED extra space between grafs 2-3. Minor edits.)

Howard 28, Morgan State 14: Anthony Philyaw rushed for three touchdowns to lead the host Bison past the Bears.

Philyaw rushed for 98 yards and quarterback Greg McGhee added 122 yards on the ground for Howard (3-5, 2-3 MEAC). McGhee finished 11-of-21 for 89 yards and Jonathan Booker had six catches for 46 yards.

Quarterbacks Moses Skillon and Robert Council combined to go 7-of-18 for 104 yards and no touchdowns for Morgan State (2-6, 2-2 MEAC). Lamont Brown rushed for a team-high 88 yards.

Philyaw capped Howard’s opening drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and David Wilson caught a two-point conversion pass. Morgan State’s Broderick Gager returned a punt 89 yards early in the second quarter to get the Bears within 8-7, but Howard punter John Fleck scored from 52 yards out on a fake punt with 3:02 left in the first half.

Philyaw added a 7-yard touchdown in the third quarter and capped the scoring with a 4-yard run with 1:07 left in the game. Skillon had a 1-yard touchdown sneak late in the third quarter to get within 22-14, but the Bears threw an interception and lost a fumble in the fourth.

