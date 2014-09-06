Preview: Howard at Rutgers

A season-opening, nationally televised victory in Seattle over Washington State has created a fever pitch at Rutgers. With Penn State on the horizon next week in the Scarlet Knights’ first-ever Big Ten Conference game, there is a buzz in New Jersey that hasn’t been felt since the peak of the Greg Schiano era, but first things first. Before Rutgers can prep for the Nittany Lions, it must get through the home opener on Saturday versus FCS Howard.

Paul James, well on his way toward carrying on the Scarlet Knights’ strong tradition of running backs, should be able to rack up big numbers against the Bison. James rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns in the 41-38 victory over the Cougars. The junior last week topped 1,000 career rushing yards – a feat also accomplished by former Scarlet Knight Ray Rice, now with the Baltimore Ravens – and needed only 174 carries to do so.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: None

ABOUT HOWARD (0-1): Junior running back Terrence Tusan slogged through a disappointing 41-0 loss at Akron to open Howard’s season, and finished with respectable numbers. He carried the ball 18 times for 60 yards and was one of four Bison backs to combine on a 51-carry, 148-yard outing facilitated by Howard’s decision to scrap the passing game versus the Zips. Howard is used to struggling against FBS opponents and has lost three times to Rutgers since 2006 by a combined score of 127-14.

ABOUT RUTGERS (1-0): A solid, run-stuffing performance in Seattle has the Scarlet Knights ranked fourth in the nation in rushing defense as Big Ten play nears. Washington State was held to just six yards on the ground, and sophomore defensive back Delon Stephenson had nine tackles, but the Scarlet Knights gave up 532 yards through the air. “Consistency, that is where we have to push ourselves,” Rutgers coach Kyle Flood told reporters. “Expectations are high here. I think they’ve performed well, but I think they can perform better.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Flood, who took over in 2012 after Schiano left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is 7-0 in September games.

2. Rutgers senior QB Gary Nova is 11th among active FBS quarterbacks with 53 career touchdown passes.

3. Despite the woes versus FBS teams, Bison coach Gary Harrell is still above .500 overall (12-11) in his third season at his alma mater.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 55, Howard 9