Preview: Howard at Rutgers

With a 35-point defeat in the rearview mirror, Rutgers has a chance to get right Saturday when it hosts Howard in a non-conference game. The Chris Ash era couldn't have started any worse for the Scarlet Knights, who struggled on offense and surrendered 289 yards and four touchdowns through the air in falling 48-13 at No. 11 Washington.

Ash, who recently served as the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, Arkansas and Ohio State, has to wonder if he has enough fingers to plug all the holes in his roster. The offense, which averaged a paltry 3.5 yards per play, was outgained 380-304 despite running 29 more plays. "Any time you go and play, you feel great about your plan, you feel great about your preparation," Ash told the media. "But the opponent has something to say about that plan." The Bison, who are coming off a 52-13 defeat at the hands of another Big Ten team in Maryland, probably won't have much to say about Rutgers' plans. Gary Harrell's team was outgained 519-269 against Maryland, which has endured its own struggles in recent years.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: None

ABOUT HOWARD (0-1): The Bison, who used a pair of quarterbacks in their opener, enjoyed some modest success through the air, but struggled mightily on the ground. Kalen Johnson, last year's starter, opened the game and redshirt freshman Jason Collins also saw time as each finished with 100 yards passing and a touchdown. The duo was successful throwing to Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week Kyle Anthony, who caught seven balls for 78 yards and both touchdowns.

ABOUT RUTGERS (0-1): While the passing game struggled in offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer's spread offense, the running game fared a bit better thanks to the play of Josh Hicks, Justin Goodwin and Janarion Grant. The trio gained 147 yards and averaged 4.2 yards per carry while Grant accounted for the Scarlet Knight's touchdown. Senior quarterback Chris Laviano will surely relish the opportunity to connect on some deeper passes against weaker competition after averaging 4.2 yards per pass while going 24-for-40 against Washington.

TIP-INS

1. The Scarlet Knights have won six straight home openers and are 101-36-10 in such games.

2. Most of Howard's offensive success against Maryland came late in the second half after punting on nine of its first 10 drives.

3. Rutgers has outscored Howard 165-39 in winning all four prior meetings, including 38-25 in 2014.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 44, Howard 13