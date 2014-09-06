(Updated: CHANGED Fleck missed extra points in Game Notebook)

Rutgers 38, Howard 25: Gary Nova completed 15-of-19 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns as the Scarlet Knights outlasted the visiting Bison.

Nova was forced into the spotlight on a steamy, 91-degree New Jersey day, as the deep and dynamic running game of Rutgers (2-0) was thwarted by an inspired Howard defense. After rushing for 173 yards and three scores in Week 1, junior running back Paul James did most of his damage through the air in the home opener, catching two passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Greg McGhee led a conservative gameplan for FCS Howard (0-2), running for 79 yards on 17 carries and a score. Even trailing by as many as 25 points in the second half, the Bison stuck with the rushing attack and were rewarded when junior William Parker shook three defenders and scampered down the sideline for an 11-yard touchdown with 6:19 left in the third.

Faced with third-and-5 from their own 31-yard line and sputtering a bit in the first quarter, Nova connected with James on a 69-yard scoring pass that woke up the crowd and was part of a 31-0 run that spanned 27:10. James, after scorching the Washington State defense 10 days ago, finished with just 43 yards on 13 carries and one touchdown.

Rutgers, which opens Big Ten Conference play versus Penn State next week, led 31-7 at the half and played at times uninspired in the final two quarters. With 12:24 remaining, Scarlet Knights coach Kyle Flood gave the offensive reins to two heralded freshmen, quarterback Chris Laviano and running back Robert Martin, who both were making their college debuts.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Flood, who took over three years ago after Greg Schiano left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is now 8-0 in September. … The Bison, who amassed 269 rushing yards on 42 carries, have now lost four times to the Scarlet Knights since 2006, by a combined score of 165-39. … Howard K John Fleck missed an extra point and fell 10 yards shy of a first down on a fake-punt running play.