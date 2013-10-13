Arkansas State 48, Idaho 24: Adam Kennedy threw for a career-high 375 yards and four touchdowns as the Red Wolves scored 17 consecutive points in the fourth quarter against the visiting Vandals to snap a two-game losing skid.

Darion Griswold caught two touchdown passes and Julian Jones had 135 receiving yards and a score for Arkansas State (3-3), which led 31-7 early in the third quarter before Idaho (1-6) rallied with 17 consecutive points. David Oku added 69 yards rushing and a late 3-yard score for the Red Wolves, who finished with 565 total yards.

James Baker’s 1-yard TD run cut the deficit to 31-24 with 14:22 remaining, but J.D. McKissic returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a score to slow Idaho’s momentum. Baker had a career-high 150 yards on 23 carries and two scores for the Vandals, who are playing as an independent before joining Arkansas State in the Sun Belt Conference next season.

The Red Wolves grabbed a quick 14-0 lead when Jones caught an 80-yard TD pass on their first offensive play, and Kennedy threw a 13-yard pass to McKissic on the team’s next possession. Arkansas State, which improved to 39-8 at Liberty Bank Stadium since 2005, led 24-7 after Griswold’s 13-yard TD late in the second quarter.

Idaho’s Taylor Davis was 14-of-39 for 199 yards with one touchdown and an interception in relief of starter Chad Chalich, who left the game in the first quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. Dezmon Epps had 91 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Vandals, whose struggles continued after losing 61-14 to Fresno State last week.